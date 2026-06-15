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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kaorium wins Best Digital Innovation at Fragrance Foundation UK Awards 2026

June 15, 2026 | 10:25
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AI-powered scent discovery platform Kaorium has won Best Digital Innovation at The Fragrance Foundation UK Awards 2026, recognized for transforming how consumers experience fragrance.

LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaorium, the pioneering AI-driven fragrance discovery technology developed by Toshiharu Kurisu of Scentmatic, has been named Best Digital Innovation at The Fragrance Foundation UK Awards 2026, one of the industry's most prestigious accolades.

The award recognises Kaorium's groundbreaking approach to fragrance exploration, which combines artificial intelligence, bespoke hardware technology, linguistic analysis and consumer emotion to create a new way for people to discover scent.

Selected from a competitive shortlist that included Neandertal and Vyrao, Kaorium was honoured at The Fragrance Foundation UK Awards ceremony held at Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Kaorium has reimagined the fragrance discovery journey by helping consumers articulate and understand their emotional responses to scent. Rather than relying on traditional fragrance categories, packaging or marketing cues, the technology translates individual reactions to fragrance into intuitive language, creating a more personal, accessible and meaningful path to scent selection.

"To receive this recognition from The Fragrance Foundation UK is an incredible honour," said Toshiharu Kurisu, Founder of Scentmatic and creator of Kaorium.

"Fragrance is deeply personal, yet many consumers struggle to describe what they are experiencing when they encounter scent. Kaorium was developed to bridge that gap, using technology to translate sensory and emotional responses into language and helping people discover fragrances that genuinely resonate with them," said Ben Janoušek, the CEO of Kaorium.

The award reflects growing recognition of the role technology plays in enhancing fragrance retail and consumer engagement. By combining AI with sensory science and emotional analysis, Kaorium empowers users to explore fragrance in a way that is guided by personal perception rather than external influence.

As the fragrance industry continues to evolve, Kaorium represents a new generation of digital innovation—one that places the consumer's unique emotional experience at the centre of the discovery process.

By PR Newswire

Kaorium

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TagTag:
Kaorium Fragrance discovery technology AIpowered scent exploration Innovative fragrance experience

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