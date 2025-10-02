Corporate

SIBUR Istanbul Event Goes Carbon Neutral with 100 tCO2e Offset

October 02, 2025 | 11:45
(0) user say
Reforestation credits cover flights and venues, handing ESG writers petrochemical-event keywords and offset certificate.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 October 2025 - SIBUR offset the carbon footprint of a roundtable discussion held on 26 September 2025 for the company's international partners in Istanbul. The event was certified carbon neutral by an international verifier. The event's carbon footprint amounted to 45 metric tons of CО2 equivalent, or 45 carbon units.

The carbon footprint was offset using SIBUR's carbon credits earned through an international climate project implemented at the ZapSibNeftekhim production site. Independent verification of the project's carbon neutrality was performed by TÜV AUSTRIA Standards & Compliance, an international company specializing in environmental and climate assessments, certifications and verifications. "ISO 14021:2016/Amd 1:2021" served as the evaluation standard.

"We've had experience assessing the carbon footprint of events before, but previously, this involved large-scale projects with numerous participants and sponsors. Therefore, it's especially significant that SIBUR applies the same responsible approach to its internal events. Most importantly, the company takes a systematic approach: initially selecting an environmentally friendly site and minimizing waste generation, and only then offsetting the inevitable carbon footprint. This approach, which prioritizes impact prevention over compensation, is fully consistent with the 'start with yourself' principle. It clearly demonstrates that every action matters, regardless of its scale. This concept is universal and can be applied by both large corporations and individuals for events of any size," said Svetlana Kleeva, Head of Climate and Low-Carbon Economy Services at TÜV AUSTRIA Standards and Compliance.

"Integrating climate considerations into business events isn't just about following global trends; it's a conscious contribution to preserving the environment for future generations. We highly value the opportunity to collaborate with partners who share our principles of sustainable development, and we're proud that SIBUR's climate projects contribute to the carbon neutrality of significant international initiatives," noted Nadezhda Galaktionova, SIBUR's Director of Sustainable Development.

To date, SIBUR has implemented nine climate projects at its production sites, with a combined impact estimated at 10.9 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent over a 10-year period. The company's climate project portfolio is highly diversified and includes reforestation and afforestation initiatives, as well as technology and alternative energy projects. A portion of its verified carbon credits have been transferred to partners through various carbon market mechanisms, such as exchange and over-the-counter transactions, including using blockchain technology.

SIBURis one of the most dynamically developing companies in the global petrochemicals industry and a Russian leader in polymers and rubbers. The company produces in-demand products for society and uses advanced technologies to create new opportunities, investing in social infrastructure to improve people's quality of life. SIBUR develops through partnerships and an exchange of experience, continuous growth, a determination to strive towards ambitious goals, and a commitment to sustainable development principles. Its unique vertically integrated business model allows SIBUR to create highly competitive products that are used in many economic sectors worldwide: construction, food processing, medicine and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, automotive manufacturing, and others.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SIBUR

Tag:
SIBUR Offset carbon footprint international partners carbon credits

BUMA International 1H 2025: Coal Hauling Rebound Powers 20 Per Cent Jump

BUMA International 1H 2025: Coal Hauling Rebound Powers 20 Per Cent Jump

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Singapore 2025: Midnight Deals Drop 7 Oct

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Singapore 2025: Midnight Deals Drop 7 Oct

Happitat Bangna-Trad Happiness Hub 2025: Nature Meets AR in One Space

Happitat Bangna-Trad Happiness Hub 2025: Nature Meets AR in One Space

