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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ticketbay expands escrow-based marketplace for safer global K-pop ticket access

June 15, 2026 | 10:23
(0) user say
Ticketbay has expanded access to its escrow-based marketplace for K-pop concert tickets, aimed at supporting secure transactions for international fans purchasing tickets globally.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International fans traveling to South Korea for K-pop concerts and other live performances can now use a ticket resale service designed to make transactions safer and more convenient. Ticketbay, a South Korean ticket resale marketplace, launched its global service recently and is providing escrow-based transactions and multilingual support for users around the world.

Many of Korea's major ticketing platforms rely on domestic identity verification systems, creating significant barriers for international fans seeking access to official ticket purchasing channels. As a result, overseas fans have often relied on transactions conducted through social media platforms. These transactions can expose buyers to risks such as tickets not being delivered after payment, or counterfeit or duplicate tickets that may result in denied entry at venues.

Ticketbay's global service was designed to address these concerns through a more secure transaction structure. At the core of the platform is an escrow-based payment system. Ticketbay holds the buyer's payment until the ticket has been successfully delivered and the purchase has been confirmed, releasing the funds to the seller only after the transaction is completed. This structure helps prevent common risks associated with informal social media transactions, including sellers disappearing after receiving advance payment or delivering invalid tickets.

The platform offers additional safeguards beyond escrow protection. If a performance is officially canceled, customers receive a full refund of the purchase amount. Ticketbay also offers an optional paid protection service that provides reimbursement if a customer is denied entry at the venue despite presenting a ticket purchased through the platform. For international visitors who often travel to Korea specifically to attend performances, including purchasing airline tickets and arranging accommodations, this serves as an additional layer of protection and peace of mind.

The service also offers greater payment accessibility for international users. In addition to credit cards, customers can make payments through PayPal, WeChat Pay, and Alipay, allowing them to use familiar payment methods without the need for separate currency exchange procedures. Customer support is available in English, Japanese, and Chinese, while ticket delivery options include both international shipping and local pickup in Seoul.

Within a month of launch, Ticketbay's global service recorded approximately 70,000 site visits and attracted more than 2,000 new registrations from users across 69 countries, with the largest numbers coming from Japan, China, the United States, Indonesia, and Singapore.

"As more international fans travel to Korea for K-pop concerts and live events, demand is growing for a trusted platform where fans can buy and sell tickets safely regardless of language or location," Ticketbay said. "By combining escrow-based transaction protection, multilingual support, and convenient international payment options, we aim to improve access to K-pop concerts and Korean live performances for fans around the world."

Ticketbay's global service is available at www.ticketbayglobal.com.

By PR Newswire

Ticketbay

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TagTag:
Ticketbay ticket resale service escrowbased marketplace secure transactions

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