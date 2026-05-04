Viettel Global sets record by growing 30 per cent in Q1

This result was driven by synchronised growth across most subsidiaries, joint ventures, and affiliated companies, and the effectiveness of the digital transformation strategy in international telecommunications investments.

Revenue and profit grew in tandem

In Q1 2026, Viettel Global posted $483.46 million in net revenue from sales and service provision, registering an increase of 30 per cent on-year. Over 17 consecutive quarters, Viettel Global has maintained double-digit revenue growth, about 4–6 times higher than the global telecommunications growth rate.

For the past 10 consecutive quarters, the company has sustained revenue growth above 20 per cent on-year. Q1 2026 marked its highest growth rate on record, further pushing Viettel Global's revenue to new highs.

The company's pre-tax profit reached $133.85 million, surging 166 per cent from a year ago. Consolidated after-tax profit stood at $89.62 million, representing a 471 per cent increase, contributing to optimising cash flow and increasing profit margins for Viettel Global.

By steadily expanding its presence and understanding local cultures in challenging markets, the company has built its sustainable competitive advantage, laying the groundwork for advancements in technology services in the coming period.

Business targets and dividend plan for 2026

In 2026, Viettel Global’s growth strategy is underpinned by four parallel drivers: bolstering traditional telecommunications, accelerating digital services, exploring new business areas, and researching market expansion in potential regions.

Previously, 2025 opened up a new promising chapter when Viettel Global aggressively diversified its business sectors beyond traditional telecommunications to unlock its growth potential. The company rolled out logistics services in Laos while stepping up surveys and calculations for solar power ventures in Mozambique and Myanmar to optimise existing infrastructure resources. Notably, the digital and financial service segment made a breakthrough with the launch of NatTransfer in Haiti – specialising in remittance service.

In Q2 2026, Viettel Global will roll out logistics services in Cambodia and continue to research and implement this model in Myanmar.

Regarding the profit distribution plan, the company plans to spend over $386.15 million to pay cash dividends to shareholders in 2025. The payout ratio is expected at 33 per cent, equivalent to 13 cents per share. This high dividend payout demonstrates Viettel Global's commitment to sharing its business earnings with investors.

Viettel Global records 22 per cent Q1 revenue growth Viettel Global on May 5 revealed revenue growth of 22 per cent via its audited consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2025.

Viettel Global posts Q2 net profit of $91.14 million Viettel Global (VGI) released its consolidated financial statement for the second quarter of 2025 on July 29, highlighting continued impressive growth in both revenue and profit.