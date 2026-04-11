Ministry backs local BESS production to boost renewable energy use

The production line of BESS at GG Power plant

Speaking at the launch of the GG Power manufacturing plant in Hung Yen on April 11, Long said the facility, located in Industrial Zone No. 5 in Xuan Truc, will produce battery energy storage systems (BESS), a key component in Vietnam's transition to greener energy sources.

“The renewable energy market in Vietnam requires a battery storage system, and we highly appreciate the innovative spirit of Vietnamese businesses in producing these products in the context that the majority of the supply still depends on imported equipment,” said Deputy Minister Long.

Directive No.10/CT-TTg issued on March 30, along with Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8), has set out an urgent roadmap for developing distributed energy sources and installing BESS systems to reduce peak-hour load pressure. According to the revised PDP8, Vietnam is expected to require approximately 10-16GW of BESS in the coming period.

"Due to the urgent requirement for BESS, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will support domestic businesses, including GG Industries, to develop these systems and boost green, clean renewable energy use," Deputy Minister Long said. "We will also amend policies to encourage local firms to develop Vietnamese-made products and ensure the renewable energy industry reaches its full potential in Vietnam."

With an initial investment of VND300 billion ($12 million), the GG Power plant covers a total area of ​​1.2 hectares, including a modern two-story production workshop and a research and development (R&D) centre with a designed capacity of 5 GWh per cent year. The plant provides comprehensive energy storage systems for all segments, including residential, commercial, and industrial solutions, and utility-scale projects.

This is one of the first BESS plants in Vietnam to be systematically invested in according to international standards, with over 90 per cent automation, allowing for quality control at every stage of production.

Regarding its technological foundation, GG Power received technology licensing from Goldwind Group to master its R&D process. As a result, the company can optimise its Energy Management System, ensuring high compatibility with Vietnam's power grid and the security of domestically stored data.

Bui Xuan Binh, chairman and CEO of GG Power, said, “The company does not aim to merely manufacture equipment, but rather to master core technologies, from control systems to integrated comprehensive solutions.”

“We focus on R&D, developing internal standards, building factories, and establishing international partnerships. This is not an easy path, requiring time, resources, and perseverance, but it is a necessary direction to form a new national energy industry. With BESS, Vietnam has every opportunity to become an energy storage hub of Asia in the future,” Binh said.

At the launching ceremony, GG Industries signed strategic cooperation agreements with eight supporting technology partners, international customers, and distributors at GG Power’s factory to showcase its products.

“Signing cooperation agreements with strategic partners is the most effective way for us to clearly demonstrate our commitment to maintaining consistent technical standards from the factory to the customer,” said Nguyen Quoc Dat, deputy general director of supply chain at GG Power.

“These partners are crucial links in maintaining the highest standards of customer care, ensuring that all BESS projects operate stably and receive immediate technical support,” Dat said.

According to the plan, the company will invest an additional VND300 billion ($12 million) in phase 2 of the project to expand the auxiliary factory to enhance production capacity and complete the supply chain.

Vietnam strengthens energy storage pathway Vietnam sharpened its national energy-storage roadmap this week as government leaders, technical agencies, utilities, and industrial operators aligned on the next phase of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) deployment.

Coro Energy to launch BESS Pilot in Vietnam Coro Energy PLC, a Southeast Asian renewable energy developer, on December 3 announced that it has signed a deal with Mobile World Group (MWG) for the delivery of a co-located Battery Energy Storage System Pilot (BESS Pilot) at one of Coro's existing rooftop solar sites in Ho Chi Minh City.

ACCV signs BESS - rooftop solar MoUs with Korean manufacturers Asia Clean Capital Vietnam is partnering with South Korean manufacturers to advance battery energy storage and rooftop solar integration in Vietnam’s industrial sector.