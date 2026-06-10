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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Brookfield and Foxconn form renewable energy partnership in Vietnam

June 10, 2026 | 12:26
(0) user say
Brookfield, a leading global investment firm, on June 9 announced a strategic partnership with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, to invest in and develop renewable energy projects in Vietnam.
Brookfield and Foxconn form renewable energy partnership in Vietnam
Photo: Shutterstock

The partnership will jointly develop up to 1 GW of utility-scale wind, solar and battery capacity, underpinned by a long-term power purchase agreement. Both parties will collaborate on the investment and asset management of targeted projects.

Brookfield’s stake in the partnership will be made through its Catalytic Transition Fund, its primary vehicle for investing in and facilitating the transition to net-zero in emerging markets and developing economies including Southeast Asia.

Daniel Cheng, head of Energy at Brookfield Asia Pacific said, “Brookfield’s partnership with Foxconn underscores the scale of corporate demand for renewable power in Vietnam, one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies. As global manufacturers increasingly turn to renewables for its cost-competitiveness, speed to market and energy security benefits, we’re seeing strong and rising demand for long-term supply from across the region."

“Policy momentum around Southeast Asia is also providing a second-order tailwind for renewables development and our Catalytic Transition strategy, which has been very active over the past 12 months,” said Cheng.

James Tu, chief investment officer of Foxconn, said, “We are pleased to be a strategic partner to Brookfield to secure long-term access to renewable energy for our operations and supply chain in Vietnam. This initiative, where we’re investing and managing alongside Brookfield, ensures stable and cost-effective power supply for our continued growth in the region.”

The partnership is expected to progress alongside Vietnam’s evolving direct PPA framework.

Foxconn's Vietnam unit raises registered capital Foxconn's Vietnam unit raises registered capital

A Foxconn subsidiary in Vietnam has increased its charter capital by nearly $40 million across two separate adjustments in early 2026.
Foxconn pumps additional $287 million into Bac Ninh facility Foxconn pumps additional $287 million into Bac Ninh facility

Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn), a key electronic supplier to Apple, has poured an additional $287.1 million into Fulian Precision Technology Component Co., Ltd, its wholly-owned unit in Bac Ninh province.
Brookfield builds Southeast Asia platform with first catalytic transition investments Brookfield builds Southeast Asia platform with first catalytic transition investments

New York-headquartered Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global investment firm with more than $1 trillion in assets under management, has made its first renewables investments in Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines, creating a significant decarbonisation platform in Southeast Asia.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Brookfield foxconn partnership renewable energy

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