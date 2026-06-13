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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CIP-FECON proposes Laos wind power project to supply electricity to Vietnam

June 13, 2026 | 02:40
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CIP-FECON consortium has proposed a 1,000MW onshore wind power project in Laos aimed at exporting electricity to Vietnam.
CIP-FECON proposes Laos wind power project to supply electricity to Vietnam
Permanent DPM Pham Gia Tuc and Niels Holst, member of the Board of Directors of CIP Group

On the afternoon of June 10, at the government headquarters, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc received a courtesy call on Niels Holst, member of the Board of Directors of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) from Denmark, specialising in offshore wind power development and renewable energy fund management,

At the meeting, the CIP-FECON consortium outlined plans to assess the feasibility of a 1,000MW onshore wind project in Savannakhet Province, Laos, aiming to supply electricity to Vietnam during 2026-2028.

According to CIP representatives, Vietnam is one of the group's key strategic markets. CIP currently manages $40 billion in capital dedicated to green energy investments, spanning offshore wind, onshore wind, solar power and energy storage.

For Vietnam alone, CIP plans to allocate around $3 billion by 2030 to develop large-scale renewable energy projects, including initiatives involving the import of wind-generated electricity from Laos.

The consortium also sought the DPM's views on its broader renewable energy investment strategy. Beyond the proposed project in Laos, CIP and FECON are discussing the joint development of a renewable energy portfolio with a combined capacity of approximately 2.5GW by 2030.

The proposed portfolio would include onshore wind and solar projects in both Vietnam and Laos, additional wind power projects in Laos capable of exporting electricity to Vietnam, as well as supporting energy infrastructure solutions designed to enhance long-term grid reliability.

CIP-FECON proposes Laos wind power project to supply electricity to Vietnam

The partnership between CIP and FECON is built on complementary strengths. CIP brings extensive international experience in developing, financing and investing in large-scale green infrastructure projects, while FECON is among Vietnam's leading infrastructure contractors and investors, with expertise spanning urban, industrial and renewable energy infrastructure.

Under their cooperation framework, the CIP-FECON consortium is not only pursuing renewable power generation projects but is also exploring supporting infrastructure, including large-scale standalone battery energy storage systems. Such systems are expected to play an important role in improving grid stability, facilitating greater integration of renewable energy sources and enhancing the flexibility of Vietnam's power system.

The proposed Laos wind project comes amid growing energy cooperation between Vietnam and Laos. In recent years, the two countries have expanded collaboration in electricity trading, coal supply and cross-border energy infrastructure development. Bilateral agreements on electricity and coal trade have provided an important foundation for new energy projects, increased power exchanges and strengthened regional energy security.

Going forward, the consortium plans to continue working with authorities and partners in Vietnam and Laos to assess feasibility, complete procedures and create mechanisms to facilitate future operations.

Vietnam positioned to lead Southeast Asia’s wind power race Vietnam positioned to lead Southeast Asia’s wind power race

Vietnam’s offshore wind ambitions are creating opportunities not only for clean power generation, but also for the emergence of an entirely new industrial ecosystem spanning manufacturing, logistics and energy services, according to experts from both domestic and international companies.
Vietnam seeks global investment to build OSW industry and supply chain Vietnam seeks global investment to build OSW industry and supply chain

Vietnam is stepping up offshore wind (OSW) power development to meet rising electricity demand, driven by its goal of achieving double-digit economic growth by 2030.
Vietnam targets up to 17 GW of offshore wind capacity Vietnam targets up to 17 GW of offshore wind capacity

The 2026 APAC Wind Energy Summit has opened in Hanoi, bringing together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to discuss offshore wind development and energy transition in the region.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
CIP FECON Corporation wind power

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