ACCV signs BESS - rooftop solar MoUs with Korean manufacturers

February 11, 2026 | 16:25
(0) user say
Asia Clean Capital Vietnam is partnering with South Korean manufacturers to advance battery energy storage and rooftop solar integration in Vietnam’s industrial sector.

At a ceremony on February 10, Asia Clean Capital Vietnam (ACCV) signed MoUs with South Korean firms Nosafood and Speed Vina to research and deploy battery energy storage systems (BESS) integrated with rooftop solar (RTS) solutions.

ACCV signs BESS–rooftop solar MoUs with Korean manufacturers
Representatives of ACCV and Korean partners at the MoU signing.

The agreements mark a new phase of cooperation between ACCV and Korean-invested manufacturers operating in Vietnam, supporting wider clean energy adoption and more efficient power management across industrial facilities.

Under the MoUs, the parties will collaborate on progressing towards the implementation of RTS combined with BESS models, aiming to improve energy efficiency, enhance operational autonomy, and support sustainable development goals.

As the share of renewable energy continues to grow, RTS and BESS are increasingly recognised as a comprehensive solution for the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The integration of energy storage enables businesses to alleviate grid overload during midday peak hours, optimise on-site solar energy consumption, and stabilise power supply while enhancing system reliability.

This solution also helps enterprises better manage electricity cost volatility and meet rising carbon reduction requirements.

ACCV signs BESS–rooftop solar MoUs with Korean manufacturers
Representatives of ACCV and its Korean partner at the MoU signing.

The MoUs with Nosafood and Speed Vina further reflect ACCV’s strategy to connect international partners and integrate technology with finance to address Vietnam’s evolving energy challenges.

This year is regarded as pivotal in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and South Korea, providing a favourable backdrop for deeper collaboration between businesses from both countries, particularly in technology, manufacturing, and clean energy.

As an active member of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, ACCV continues to strengthen its engagement with Korean businesses investing and operating in Vietnam, fostering practical and market-driven partnerships aligned with corporate needs and the country’s development direction.

ACCV signs BESS–rooftop solar MoUs with Korean manufacturers
Representatives of ACCV and its Korean partners at the MoU signing ceremony, marking expanded clean energy collaboration.

“The integration of rooftop solar and battery energy storage is ushering in a new era for distributed energy,” said William Bruce Hicks, chairman of Asia Clean Capital Vietnam.

“Through partnerships with Korean companies, ACCV aims to bring RTS and BESS solutions closer to businesses in Vietnam, helping optimise energy costs, enhance operational efficiency, and support the country’s transition towards a more sustainable energy future.”

The MoUs also lay the groundwork for further discussions between ACCV and its Korean partners to develop tailored implementation roadmaps aligned with the specific needs of each manufacturing facility, while expanding opportunities for future RTS and BESS deployment.

ACCV’s first battery storage project with Motul in Vietnam ACCV’s first battery storage project with Motul in Vietnam

Solar rooftop developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam last month has announced that it has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Vilube, a subsidiary of Motul group, for its production base in Ho Chi Minh City.
Asia Clean Capital Vietnam receives prestigious awards Asia Clean Capital Vietnam receives prestigious awards

Two leaders from Asia Clean Capital Vietnam (ACCV) have been recognised with prestigious awards at Green Finance Week 2025 – Asia Edition. The event, organised by FirstVIEW, a leading global business intelligence company, took place on March 5, 2025, in Singapore.
Koreans investing across crucial sectors Koreans investing across crucial sectors

Giant South Korean groups are opening up new cooperation opportunities in rare mining, power, and more across Vietnam.

By Huyen Thuy

TagTag:
Rooftop solar Battery energy storage solar energy sustainable development Clean energy finance manufacturing enterprises energy storage ACCV korean businesses

