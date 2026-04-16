National Brand Week aims to elevate Vietnam's global competitiveness

2026 National Brand Week launching ceremony

The opening ceremony took place on April 16, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Attendees included Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, vice chairman of the Vietnam National Brand Council, along with representatives from other ministries, local authorities, trade promotion organisations, experts, businesses with recognised national brand products, and media agencies.

The event comes at a pivotal moment, as 2026 marks the first year of implementing the 2026-2030 socioeconomic development plan, with growing urgency to shift the growth model towards productivity, quality, and greater economic self-reliance.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Tan stressed that the National Branding Programme should be repositioned with a broader vision, moving beyond traditional promotion and trade facilitation.

"The National Branding Programme is no longer just about image promotion or conventional trade promotion," he said. "It must be recognised as a strategic asset that reflects Vietnam's overall competitiveness and reputation within global value chains."

In the context of deeper global integration, building a national brand goes beyond enhancing the image of Vietnamese-made products. It is about strengthening national credibility and elevating Vietnam's soft power on the international stage.

Reflecting on more than two decades of the programme's implementation, the ministry noted that the number of recognised enterprises and products has steadily increased, demonstrating continuous efforts to improve technology, enhance quality, and reinforce the position of Vietnamese businesses.

"Vietnam's National Brand has been steadily strengthened, closely associated with the image of a dynamic, innovative, and globally integrated economy," Tan added.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan

Vietnam National Brand Week will run from April 16 to 23 nationwide, marking the 18th anniversary of Vietnam Brand Day (April 20, 2008–2026). More than a communications campaign, this year's programme is designed as a convergence point for policy, business, and the market. Key activities include the opening ceremony, the National Brand Forum, thematic seminars, exhibitions showcasing programme achievements, and business networking events.

The National Branding Forum is the highlight, bringing together representatives from ministries, localities, international organisations, experts, and the business community to discuss brand development trends in the new context. Broad participation reflects both the programme's growing influence and increasing awareness of branding as a driver of national competitiveness.

Deputy Minister Tan attributed past achievements to close coordination among ministries, localities, associations, and organisations, as well as the resilience, creativity, and determination of the business community.

Despite positive results, he pointed to emerging challenges as global standards become more stringent, particularly in green growth, digital transformation, and social responsibility. In this context, transforming the development model is essential to enhancing the national brand.

"Vietnam must move beyond low-value-added processing to mastering technology and branding," Tan said, calling this a fundamental requirement for businesses seeking deeper integration into global value chains.

Looking ahead, Vietnam's national brand should be built on quality, innovation, sustainability, and cultural identity, aligned with updated programme criteria. Key priorities include accelerating green and digital transformation as prerequisites for improving growth quality and competitiveness.

"Businesses need to adopt AI and big data in management and production, while strictly complying with environmental and sustainability standards," he noted.

Developing structured, long-term international market strategies, effectively leveraging free trade agreements, protecting intellectual property, and promoting Vietnam's intrinsic cultural values are critical pillars for elevating the national brand.

Reaffirming the government's role, Tan said authorities will continue to support businesses in building and enhancing their brands. He expressed hope that the forum would provide an open platform for practical discussions and solutions, contributing to the Vietnam National Brand Strategy for 2026-2035, with a vision to 2045.

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