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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MEXC highlights AI-driven trading and broader market access at TOKEN2049

October 17, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
MEXC, a global multi-asset trading platform, concluded its participation at TOKEN2049 Singapore with a series of interactive experiences and industry discussions focused on the convergence of crypto, AI, and traditional finance.

TOKEN2049 Singapore, one of the world's largest digital asset events, took place on October 7 and 8 at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention. MEXC's presence centred on three areas: the MEXC Stage featuring CEO Vugar Usi Zade and Payward Co-CEO Arjun Sethi, hands-on AI experiences including the MEXC AI Trading Challenge and AI Bond Test, and The NEXT Newspaper, an interactive format bringing research insights around traditional finance, AI, and investing to the community.

Thousands of participants joined MEXC's on-site activities, reflecting strong interest in both AI-enabled trading and broader access to traditional financial markets. Across the booth and the MEXC Stage, a central question emerged: how trading platforms can become more connected, accessible, and intelligent as crypto and traditional finance continue to converge.

MEXC brings AI, TradFi and the future of trading to life at TOKEN2049 Singapore (PR)
The MEXC Stage and a panel featuring MEXC CEO Vugar Usi Zade and Payward Co-CEO Arjun Sethi. Photo: MEXC

AI was one of the most visible themes at the MEXC booth. Through the AI Trading Challenge, visitors experienced how natural-language instructions, AI agents, and MEXC CLI work together to move trading ideas from analysis to action. The experience demonstrated how users can express what they want to do in everyday language, while AI agents connect those intentions with MEXC's trading capabilities.

Alongside the trading experience, the AI Bond Test offered a more playful way for visitors to explore their relationship with AI, including how they use, trust, and interact with it in everyday decision-making. Together, the two activities reflected growing interest in AI as more than an information tool – a natural part of the broader trading experience.

Traditional financial markets were another major area of interest. Through The NEXT Newspaper, MEXC transformed research insights around AI, trading, and global markets into an interactive experience, allowing visitors to personalise their own newspaper with their photo and predictions about the future of investing. The activation reflected a broader shift in retail investing, as users increasingly look beyond crypto toward stocks, commodities, and other traditional assets, while expecting access through seamless digital platforms.

These themes extended to the MEXC Stage, where Vugar Usi Zade joined Arjun Sethi. The panel explored how crypto and traditional finance are moving toward a more connected, always-on financial environment, and how retail demand could drive the evolution toward platforms offering access across multiple asset classes.

Sethi highlighted the infrastructure needed to support this shift, noting that the promise of 24/7 markets ultimately depends on connecting assets and collateral more effectively. Collaboration was another key theme, with Sethi pointing to partnerships as an important part of reaching global users, specifically referencing MEXC as an example of a platform that could help partners succeed in their core markets. Usi Zade similarly highlighted how platforms can build on different strengths across infrastructure, market access, and retail distribution rather than approaching every opportunity through competition alone.

"AI can help retail users process large amounts of information more efficiently and convert insights into action, while increasingly agentic tools could further change how users interact with financial platforms," Usi Zade noted.

From hands-on AI experiences to traditional finance engagement and conversations about the future of market infrastructure, MEXC's TOKEN2049 presence reflected a broader direction for trading: more connected markets, broader access, and increasingly intelligent ways for users to participate.

MEXC brings AI, TradFi and the future of trading to life at TOKEN2049 Singapore (PR)
MEXC brings AI, TradFi and the future of trading to life at TOKEN2049 Singapore (PR)
Visitors engage in interactive activities at the MEXC booth. Photo: MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a global multi-asset trading platform serving users across more than 170 markets. The platform provides access to crypto, stocks, tokenised assets, derivatives, and a growing range of traditional finance-linked opportunities through one account, with zero trading fees, deep liquidity, and broad asset coverage. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC aims to make global opportunities more accessible.

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By Nga Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Digital asset trading AIpowered trading Global trading platforms Traditional financial markets AI experiences Market infrastructure Retail distribution MEXC TOKEN2049 Singapore

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