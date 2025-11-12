MB economic forum offers strategies for resilient business growth

Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) held its 11th annual economic forum, 'MB Economic Insights 2025', on November 7 at the Meliá Hanoi Hotel. The event drew nearly 400 import-export businesses and both domestic and international economic experts, reinforcing MB’s role as a leading institution linking financial solutions with market insights for Vietnamese enterprises.

"In the context of continuing global and domestic economic fluctuations, Vietnamese import-export businesses need to maintain a mindset of proactive adaptation and flexible risk management to create momentum for a new phase of recovery and growth," said Pham Nhu Anh, CEO of MB, in his opening speech. "The MB Economic Insights 2025 Forum aims to provide an overview of the global economy and share practical solutions to help businesses overcome challenges."

Sacha Dray, economist at the World Bank Vietnam, presented an analysis of global and domestic economic cycles, highlighting forecasts for growth, inflation, and employment in major regions including the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia for 2026. “Vietnam continues to maintain positive growth potential thanks to a stable macroeconomic foundation, but it is essential to further improve productivity and adaptability in the private sector,” he said.

Following Dray, Nguyen Xuan Thanh, lecturer at the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, provided an in-depth review of global monetary policy trends and international trade developments in 2025–2026. “Vietnam is at a point where it must capitalise on available policy space to stimulate growth while managing inflation and public debt risks,” he noted.

The core of MB Economic Insights 2025 consisted of two specialised discussion sessions, bringing together domestic and international experts, MB leaders, and the business community.

The first session, on the impact of trade tariffs and public investment, featured Trinh Thi Thu Hien, deputy director of the Department of Import-Export at the Ministry of Industry and Trade; Nguyen Tu Anh, research director at VinUni; Fulbright lecturer Nguyen Xuan Thanh; World Bank economist Sacha Dray; and MB executives. Experts examined potential tariff scenarios and their effects on key import-export sectors, explored the role of public investment as a growth driver, and proposed institutional reforms to strengthen the private sector.

The second session focused on monetary and foreign exchange markets, with participation from economists, scholars, and MB representatives. Discussions covered macroeconomic forecasts for 2026, GDP growth scenarios, consumer price index trends, and the impact of exchange rates, interest rates, and fiscal policies on production and trade. Speakers offered recommendations to help businesses manage exchange rate and interest rate risks and take advantage of financial support measures to ensure sustainable recovery.

Representatives of MB's leadership also shared their forecasts for the financial markets in 2026, focusing on exchange rates and interest rates, both domestically and internationally. MB has proactively optimised costs, maintained stable lending rates, and supported businesses in overcoming challenges through preferential credit packages, exchange rate risk management products, and consulting services to expand export-import markets.

MB focuses on forecasting industry trends, building appropriate policies, and developing its digital platform BIZ MBBank, which facilitates business transactions, financing, and online international payments. This strategy helps MB maintain stable credit growth, aiming for sustainable development and supporting businesses in seizing opportunities in 2026.

With its leading position in the foreign exchange market in Vietnam, MB was once again honoured by The Asian Banker as the "Best Foreign Exchange Bank in Vietnam" in 2024 and 2025. Through the BIZ MBBank platform, the bank is now serving over 350,000 businesses, offering a full range of international payment services, trade finance, foreign exchange trading, and exchange rate and interest rate risk management.

Business delegates also highly appreciated the practical value of the event. Dao Tien Thinh, director of European Wood Plastic Investment and Development JSC, said, "MB Economic Insights is where we can update market trends, understand risks, and build long-term development strategies. This year, the discussions on exchange rates and fiscal policies were particularly useful for the import-export industry."

In the same vein, Phan Hong Hue, deputy CEO of Intimex Group, said, "The forecasts and recommendations from the forum have helped us plan our financial strategy and effectively use the derivative risk management tools provided by MB."

After more than a decade, MB Economic Insights has established itself as a prominent annual forum for the Vietnamese import-export business community. The event provided in-depth analysis, updated economic forecasts, and practical recommendations to help businesses navigate market fluctuations and support sustainable growth.

