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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Grand Signature Resort by M Village earns global recognition

April 08, 2026 | 09:56
(0) user say
The Vietnamese hospitality property in Hoi An received international awards acknowledging design and service excellence in the resort category.

HOI AN, Vietnam, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For a destination long defined by its preserved old town and cultural charm, Hoi An has rarely been positioned on the global stage of contemporary luxury. That narrative is beginning to shift. With its recent recognition at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards as Best Luxury Heritage Resort, Grand Signature Resort Hoi An by M Village marks a significant milestone - becoming the first resort in Hoi An to be honored in the luxury heritage category.

A Peaceful Heritage Village for a Soulful Retreat

Set within the heart of Hoi An, just moments from the ancient town, Grand Signature Resort introduces a distinct concept: a "Peaceful Heritage Village" designed for a more soulful kind of retreat. Here, heritage is not presented as something to observe, but something to live within. The experience is shaped around a holistic sense of balance, where body, mind and spirit are gently restored through a slower, more intentional rhythm of living.

Designed to Be Lived, Not Just Experienced

Inspired by the traditional villages of Quang Nam, the resort unfolds through timber structures, tiled roofs and serene landscapes. Guests move through the space on foot or by bicycle, mirroring the rhythm of a local neighborhood.

Positioned near some of the region's most beloved cultural villages, it draws from the craft of Kim Bong woodwork, the earthiness of Thanh Ha pottery, and the greenery of Tra Que - long favored by international travelers seeking a deeper connection to Hoi An's living heritage.

A Slower Rhythm of Travel

What defines the experience is not a list of activities, but the way time is felt. Mornings arrive softly, with natural light filtering through garden spaces. Days stretch between moments of movement and stillness - whether wandering through the surrounding streets or retreating into private corners. Evenings settle into a calm, unhurried atmosphere, where the boundaries between space, culture and personal experience begin to dissolve.

Hospitality Rooted in Human Connection

At the heart of the resort is its service philosophy, "Villager Care," which reimagines hospitality as something more intuitive and human. Guests are welcomed not as visitors passing through, but as part of a living community - where care is personal, unforced, and rooted in a genuine sense of belonging.

Redefining How Hoi An Is Experienced

This approach sets Grand Signature Resort Hoi An apart within Hoi An's increasingly competitive hospitality landscape. Rather than offering a curated version of heritage, it presents a living environment shaped by culture, rhythm and connection. In doing so, it shifts the perception of Hoi An from a destination to visit briefly, into a place that invites a deeper, more sustained way of experiencing.

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By PR Newswire

M Village

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Grand Signature Resort M Village Hoi An

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