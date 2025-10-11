Corporate

Lung cancer breakthroughs take centre stage at medical conference

October 11, 2025 | 14:00
Hundreds of medical professionals gathered in Ho Chi Minh City this week for Asian Lung Cancer Conference 2025, with a focus on advancing lung cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment in Vietnam.

The Vietnam Medical Association and the Vietnam Young Physicians Association, in collaboration with the World Association for Lung Cancer Research, co-organised the three-day conference from October 9–11. The event brought together more than 500 delegates, including leading scientists and experts from the Ministry of Health (MoH), central hospitals, and medical associations, to exchange knowledge and discuss new approaches to lung cancer prevention and care.

Lung cancer breakthroughs take centre stage at medical conference
Photo: MoH

During his speech at the event, Prof. Dr. Tran Van Thuan, Deputy Minister of Health, who is also chairman of the National Medical Council, said, "In today’s rapidly changing world, Vietnam’s Party, state, and government continue to place people’s health at the very centre of national development. We’re pushing forward with policies that promote innovation in healthcare – from AI and big data to precision medicine – to strengthen our ability to detect, treat, and prevent diseases more effectively."

Thuan added that the MoH is actively implementing specific action programmes to realise this spirit, while at the same time linking with Vietnam's international commitments to the World Health Organisation in reducing mortality rates due to non-communicable diseases, improving life expectancy and quality of life of the people.

Lung cancer breakthroughs take centre stage at medical conference
Prof. Dr. Tran Van Thuan, Deputy Minister of Health. Photo: MoH

Thuan stated that in the healthcare development strategy to 2030, the MoH is focussing on four main directions. First is strengthening preventive medicine, expanding screening and early detection of lung cancer in the community, especially in high-risk groups.

Second is promoting research and application of advanced science and technology, from molecular biology, genetics, immunology to AI, to personalise treatment and improve diagnostic efficiency.

Third is developing high-quality human resources, enhancing international cooperation in training, technology transfer and clinical research.

Fourth is building a comprehensive, equitable and interconnected care system, helping people in all regions access quality healthcare services.

Dr. Karen Kelly, CEO of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), said, "This event goes beyond a scientific conference – it’s a platform for experts to come together, exchange the latest scientific insights, share clinical experience, and strengthen collaboration. By working closely, we can advance the fight against lung cancer and deliver greater benefits to the community."

Lung cancer breakthroughs take centre stage at medical conference
Dr. Karen Kelly, CEO of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. Photo: MoH

Asian Lung Cancer Conference 2025 featured 30 sessions, including seminars and panel discussions, with more than 100 detailed reports covering all aspects of lung cancer prevention, early screening, diagnosis, and treatment. Topics included the use of low-dose spiral CT scans for early detection, advanced technologies such as proton radiotherapy and robotic endoscopic surgery, and the growing role of AI in everything from screening to personalised treatment.

The in-depth event also provided a platform for Vietnamese doctors and international experts to strengthen cooperation in clinical research, data sharing, and training – paving the way for joint initiatives to improve early detection and treatment outcomes. Discussions also delved into rare thoracic cancers such as pleural, mediastinal, and small-cell lung cancer, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing comprehensive cancer care.

With its comprehensive scientific content and strong international collaboration, the conference marked an important step forward in Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to reduce the burden of lung cancer and enhance the quality of care for patients nationwide.

Lung cancer screening saves lives in Vietnam and Asia Lung cancer screening saves lives in Vietnam and Asia
AstraZeneca advances lung cancer portfolio AstraZeneca advances lung cancer portfolio
Cancer immunotherapy offers hope for lung cancer treatment Cancer immunotherapy offers hope for lung cancer treatment

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
Lung cancer Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Asian Lung Cancer Conference 2025 health healthcare

Themes: Healthcare Platform

