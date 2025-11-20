Sandoz Vietnam doubles down to combat AMR in second year of campaign

The collaboration underscores the importance of collective responsibility in combating AMR – from medical professionals to everyday citizens. By promoting awareness and change, the campaign seeks to preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics and contribute to a healthier, more resilient Vietnam.

The signing ceremony. Photo: Sandoz

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Embassy of Switzerland, alongside medical experts, healthcare professionals, and the media.

“Today's signing is another important step in our shared mission to fight antimicrobial resistance – a silent but growing threat to public health in Vietnam and around the world,” said Charaf Eddine Kadri, general director of Sandoz Vietnam. “Through this collaboration with the VMA, we aim to empower patients, families, and healthcare professionals to take collective action in preserving the effectiveness of antibiotics for future generations.”

This collaboration marks another milestone in Sandoz Vietnam's ongoing support for the National Strategy on the Prevention of AMR, which emphasises the “one health” approach and cross-sector coordination to reduce antibiotic misuse, raise awareness. and protect public health.

According to the WHO, nearly 300,000 deaths in Vietnam between 2020 and 2023 were linked to antibiotic resistance, underscoring the urgency of national and community-level action.

Last year, Sandoz Vietnam launched its inaugural community programme on AMR under the theme “Antibiotics: Invisible Threat, Visible Love”. The five-year campaign (2024–2028) was the first of its kind by a pharmaceutical company in Vietnam, implemented in collaboration with a professional medical society. It has reached millions nationally through a mix of billboards, hospital activation booths, and digital outreach, engaging both healthcare professionals and the public on responsible antibiotic use.

This year's campaign, launched under the new collaboration agreement with VMA, will scale up those efforts with expanded educational activities, public events, and stronger community engagement. The initiative aims to make antibiotic awareness more accessible, relatable, and actionable for Vietnamese families.

“AMR is a security threat, an economic threat, and a development threat,” said Thomas Gass, Swiss ambassador to Vietnam. “Switzerland is committed to playing a direct and long-standing role in the global fight against AMR, through the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (GARDP), the Global AMR R&D Hub, the Quadripartite Joint Secretariat on AMR (WHO, FAO, WOAH, UNEP), and the AMR Multi-Partner Trust Fund. Switzerland also contributes through its private sector, including companies like Sandoz, which plays a globally significant and measurable role.”

"One of the key priorities for future action is to strengthen the multisectoral approach to AMR, because AMR is an issue that no one organisation, and no single sector, can solve alone. But multisectoral-ism is easy to say, harder to do, which is why I am truly delighted to be here for the formalisation of this partnership between Sandoz and the VMA. From the WHO's perspective, the pharmaceutical industry has a crucially important role to play in tackling AMR," said Dr Angela Pratt, WHO representative in Vietnam.

“We need the whole industry to continue to support responsible manufacturing, stronger antimicrobial stewardship, data sharing, and collaborative efforts to continue to ensure quality of and access to a reliable supply of essential medicines,” she added.

Under the collaboration agreement, Sandoz Vietnam will fund and help organise the programme in compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements, leading its implementation and using both internal and external channels to amplify its message. This covers all campaign activities, from logistics and communications to public engagement, ​​reflecting the company's long-term commitment to advancing Vietnam's healthcare priorities through education and awareness.

VMA will provide professional consultation, content evaluation, and endorsement of all educational materials. The association will also coordinate implementation at healthcare facilities and public locations, and promote the campaign via its official communications platforms.

“The issue of antimicrobial resistance requires collective action,” said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Xuyen, president of VMA. “As medical professionals, we have a responsibility to guide both our colleagues and the public towards more responsible antibiotic use. We value this partnership with Sandoz Vietnam, which combines our medical expertise with their strong community engagement, helping translate scientific knowledge into real-world behavioural change.”

“At Sandoz, our advocacy for responsible antibiotic use is embedded in our DNA,” Kadri concluded. “Together with VMA and our public health partners, we can make a lasting impact, not just for today, but for the future of Vietnam's health.”

