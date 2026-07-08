LG Electronics Vietnam launches Bee Laundry smart laundry store in Hanoi

Launched on July 7 in collaboration with WW Vietnam, Bee Laundry serves consumers' daily laundry needs while acting as a reference model for partners and investors interested in the commercial laundry trend.

Amid rapid urbanisation and changing lifestyles, demand for convenient, fast, and high-quality services is rising, creating a new stage of development for Vietnam's laundry service industry. Modern laundry models require more than high-capacity equipment – they need optimised operating costs, enhanced customer experience, and efficient business management.

Photo: LG

Through the collaboration between LG Electronics Vietnam and WW Vietnam, Bee Laundry brings LG’s commercial laundry solutions into daily business operations. The store serves as an experience and solution showcase space for LG and WW Vietnam, helping customers, partners and investors better understand how a smart laundry model can be designed, operated and optimised with LG commercial laundry equipment.

At Bee Laundry, visitors can explore equipment performance, store layout, laundry intake and handling processes, as well as key factors that contribute to an enhanced user experience. The store aims to deliver a convenient, modern and accessible laundry experience for consumers in the area.

The launch of this reference store marks the next step for LG after introducing its commercial laundry solutions in Vietnam one year ago. It reflects LG’s direction to build a comprehensive ecosystem that combines technology, operational performance and smart management capabilities.

The launch of Bee Laundry in Hanoi on July 7. Photo: LG

To ensure outstanding operational performance, LG commercial washers integrate an advanced Gyro balancing system, which helps effectively control vibration and maintain stable operation even in compact spaces. Hygiene is also significantly enhanced with an automatic high-temperature steam drum cleaning feature before the end of each cycle, helping remove dirt and bacteria from the drum. In addition, the Auto-Dosing system precisely dispenses detergent and softener based on the actual laundry load, helping ensure consistent washing quality, optimise material usage and reduce environmental impact.

LG commercial dryers are also equipped with intelligent temperature and humidity sensors. This technology enables the dryer to automatically detect and adjust drying time based on fabric type and load size, helping clothes dry evenly, reducing wrinkles and improving energy efficiency.

In terms of design, the stacked washer-dryer configuration helps optimise installation space, addressing space constraints for business owners while ensuring convenient and safe operation. The machines are also designed for easier maintenance and cleaning, helping minimize downtime.

Beyond its commercial washer and dryer line-up, LG further completes the premium fabric care ecosystem at Bee Laundry with the LG Styler smart steam closet, delivering a more comprehensive, professional and premium service experience for customers.

As consumers increasingly expect better service experiences, while investors place greater emphasis on operational efficiency and scalability, technology is becoming a key factor in helping laundry business models strengthen their competitiveness.

In Vietnam, LG has built a strong foundation in the laundry segment and earned consumer trust, maintaining its market-leading position for nine consecutive years in both volume and value. This achievement further reinforces LG’s innovation capability, competitiveness and reliability in developing smart laundry solutions for the Vietnamese market.

Song Uk Kim, director of Home Appliance Solution Business, LG Electronics Vietnam, said, “With Bee Laundry, LG aims to provide a real-life reference model where customers and investors can see more clearly how technology is applied to everyday laundry operations. LG is committed to building a comprehensive solution ecosystem that supports modern laundry models in operating efficiently, sustainably and in line with the development trends of the Vietnamese market”.

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