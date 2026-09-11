Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kim Long Motor ships first batch of electric buses to Thailand

September 11, 2026 | 11:45
(0) user say
Kim Long Motor Hue has completed the handover of nine fully electric buses to Thailand's INNOPOWER, the first batch in a contract for 113 vehicles.
Kim Long Motor ships first batch of electric buses to Thailand
Photo: Kim Long Motor

According to a statement on September 11, the shipment of nine KIMLONG B30-EVs is scheduled to depart from Chan May Port in Hue on September 18, marking a new milestone in bringing Vietnamese-branded electric commercial vehicles to the regional market.

Kim Long Motor has achieved a localisation rate of 60 per cent for its electric vehicles (EVs). The company aims to increase its localisation rate to 90 per cent by the end of 2026, equivalent to the localisation rate of diesel-powered bus line manufactured by the company. The achievement underscores the company’s efforts to enhance production capability, product development and localisation rate, thereby boosting the exports of the company’s Vietnamese-made vehicles

INNOPOWER is a joint venture between three of Thailand’s leading energy companies, namely the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Ratch Group Public Co., Ltd., and the Electricity Generating Public Co., Ltd. The company specialises in investing, developing, and commercialising innovative solutions, thereby driving the clean energy transition in Thailand. With a goal to reduce carbon emissions, INNOPOWER focuses on developing green and sustainable transportation solutions by identifying suitable vehicle models.

KIMLONG B30-EV electric buses are produced at Kim Long's manufacturing and assembly plant in Hue. The vehicles stand out for their proven track record and deliver exceptional energy savings and emission reductions. They have demonstrated effectiveness in large-scale public passenger transport operations across key urban centres such as Ho Chi Minh City and Danang. This lays an important foundation for experts and engineering teams from both sides to collaborate on further evaluation, refinement, and optimisation, ensuring the product best meets the technical requirements and operational conditions in Thailand.

KIMLONGB30-EV boast a minimalist design with an overall length of approximately eight metres, enabling smooth performance in urban traffic. The new-generation BYD battery technology with a 138 kWh capacity provides a travel distance of approximately 300 km on a single charge. The spacious interior accommodates 30 passengers. These buses also feature many amenities, including high-capacity air conditioning, surveillance cameras, electronic route displays, and stainless-steel handrail. The vehicles feature a dedicated wheelchair area equipped with a retractable ramp and an assistance call button, ensuring a civilised commuting experience in modern urban environments.

Kim Long Motor ships first batch of electric buses to Thailand
Photo: Kim Long Motor

Praphasak Charoenporn, head of future mobility at INNOPOWER, said, "Through our research, we recognised Kim Long Motor as one of the few brands in Southeast Asia at the forefront of developing battery electric commercial vehicles. After visiting the facilities and working directly with the engineering team, we were impressed by their research and development (R&D) capabilities, production scale, and product quality."

"This is why INNOPOWER decided to partner with Kim Long Motor on greening transportation in Thailand," he added. "Supplying vehicles is only the first step – we are building a comprehensive ecosystem, including charging infrastructure and services, to serve customers."

Dao Viet Anh, general director of Kim Long Motor, said, "For Kim Long Motor, cooperation goes beyond supplying vehicles – it is about building a comprehensive partnership. A good product should not be judged solely by technical specifications, but by its real-world performance and the tangible value it delivers to customers, businesses, and the community."

"In the coming period, Kim Long Motor is committed to working closely with INNOPOWER by providing comprehensive after-sales, warranty, maintenance, and technical support to ensure the vehicles deliver maximum efficiency and meet operational requirements in Thailand," he added.

Kim Long Motor has previously signed export contracts for Kim Long-branded vehicles with partners from South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, and Costa Rica. The company will continue to extend its reach into other potential markets. As part of its long-term development strategy, Kim Long Motor has identified new energy vehicles, particularly electric commercial vehicles, as a key focus area.

With a diverse product portfolio comprising electric buses, electric vans, electric minibuses, and electric tractor units, among others, the company is continuing to accelerate R&D, strengthen its technological capabilities, and complete its ecosystem at Kim Long's manufacturing and assembly plant. These efforts will enhance its competitiveness and enable the company to better meet the stringent requirements of international markets.

These strategic directions are important for Kim Long Motor to make a practical contribution to realising the country’s development goals, including the strategic shift toward a development model driven by productivity, knowledge, innovation, technology, and human capital.

The vehicles’ real-world operating performance in Bangkok will provide a foundation for Kim Long Motor to further expand regional partnerships and develop the market. This approach fosters a transition to green transportation while promoting Vietnamese brands in the global market.

Kim Long Motor ships first batch of electric buses to Thailand
Photo: Kim Long Motor
Kim Long Motor pioneering fuel-efficient engines and green transition Kim Long Motor pioneering fuel-efficient engines and green transition

Recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have continued to raise risks for the global energy market, with diesel prices rising sharply and unpredictably, placing pressure on fuel-intensive sectors such as long-distance passenger transport.
Kim Long Motor exports first buses to Thailand in regional push Kim Long Motor exports first buses to Thailand in regional push

Kim Long Motor has exported its first batch of locally manufactured buses to Thailand, marking a significant step in the company's international expansion strategy.
Kim Long Motor to supply 100 electric buses to Phuong Trinh Buslines Kim Long Motor to supply 100 electric buses to Phuong Trinh Buslines

Kim Long Motor and Phuong Trinh Buslines have signed a contract for 100 electric buses, marking a step towards green public transportation in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Kim Long Motor EVs electric buses Green transportation Thailand

Related Contents

Thailand outlines high-income investment blueprint at Bangkok Business Summit 2026

Thailand outlines high-income investment blueprint at Bangkok Business Summit 2026

Thailand secures over 30 billion dollars in electronics investment

Thailand secures over 30 billion dollars in electronics investment

SIRIVANNAVARI unveils Thai ceremonial uniforms for 20th Asian Games

SIRIVANNAVARI unveils Thai ceremonial uniforms for 20th Asian Games

Happitat opens 200,000 square metre Bangna site in Thailand

Happitat opens 200,000 square metre Bangna site in Thailand

Kim Long Motor to supply 100 electric buses to Phuong Trinh Buslines

Kim Long Motor to supply 100 electric buses to Phuong Trinh Buslines

Vietnam's EV market shifts focus to software and local tech

Vietnam's EV market shifts focus to software and local tech

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Kim Long Motor ships first batch of electric buses to Thailand

Kim Long Motor ships first batch of electric buses to Thailand

Dak Lak takes policy credit to the grassroots as lending surges

Dak Lak takes policy credit to the grassroots as lending surges

Vietnam removes 62 sectors from conditional business list

Vietnam removes 62 sectors from conditional business list

Beyond digital: Why Asia's hospitals are racing to get connected?

Beyond digital: Why Asia's hospitals are racing to get connected?

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020