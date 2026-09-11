Kim Long Motor ships first batch of electric buses to Thailand

Photo: Kim Long Motor

According to a statement on September 11, the shipment of nine KIMLONG B30-EVs is scheduled to depart from Chan May Port in Hue on September 18, marking a new milestone in bringing Vietnamese-branded electric commercial vehicles to the regional market.

Kim Long Motor has achieved a localisation rate of 60 per cent for its electric vehicles (EVs). The company aims to increase its localisation rate to 90 per cent by the end of 2026, equivalent to the localisation rate of diesel-powered bus line manufactured by the company. The achievement underscores the company’s efforts to enhance production capability, product development and localisation rate, thereby boosting the exports of the company’s Vietnamese-made vehicles

INNOPOWER is a joint venture between three of Thailand’s leading energy companies, namely the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Ratch Group Public Co., Ltd., and the Electricity Generating Public Co., Ltd. The company specialises in investing, developing, and commercialising innovative solutions, thereby driving the clean energy transition in Thailand. With a goal to reduce carbon emissions, INNOPOWER focuses on developing green and sustainable transportation solutions by identifying suitable vehicle models.

KIMLONG B30-EV electric buses are produced at Kim Long's manufacturing and assembly plant in Hue. The vehicles stand out for their proven track record and deliver exceptional energy savings and emission reductions. They have demonstrated effectiveness in large-scale public passenger transport operations across key urban centres such as Ho Chi Minh City and Danang. This lays an important foundation for experts and engineering teams from both sides to collaborate on further evaluation, refinement, and optimisation, ensuring the product best meets the technical requirements and operational conditions in Thailand.

KIMLONGB30-EV boast a minimalist design with an overall length of approximately eight metres, enabling smooth performance in urban traffic. The new-generation BYD battery technology with a 138 kWh capacity provides a travel distance of approximately 300 km on a single charge. The spacious interior accommodates 30 passengers. These buses also feature many amenities, including high-capacity air conditioning, surveillance cameras, electronic route displays, and stainless-steel handrail. The vehicles feature a dedicated wheelchair area equipped with a retractable ramp and an assistance call button, ensuring a civilised commuting experience in modern urban environments.

Photo: Kim Long Motor

Praphasak Charoenporn, head of future mobility at INNOPOWER, said, "Through our research, we recognised Kim Long Motor as one of the few brands in Southeast Asia at the forefront of developing battery electric commercial vehicles. After visiting the facilities and working directly with the engineering team, we were impressed by their research and development (R&D) capabilities, production scale, and product quality."

"This is why INNOPOWER decided to partner with Kim Long Motor on greening transportation in Thailand," he added. "Supplying vehicles is only the first step – we are building a comprehensive ecosystem, including charging infrastructure and services, to serve customers."

Dao Viet Anh, general director of Kim Long Motor, said, "For Kim Long Motor, cooperation goes beyond supplying vehicles – it is about building a comprehensive partnership. A good product should not be judged solely by technical specifications, but by its real-world performance and the tangible value it delivers to customers, businesses, and the community."

"In the coming period, Kim Long Motor is committed to working closely with INNOPOWER by providing comprehensive after-sales, warranty, maintenance, and technical support to ensure the vehicles deliver maximum efficiency and meet operational requirements in Thailand," he added.

Kim Long Motor has previously signed export contracts for Kim Long-branded vehicles with partners from South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, and Costa Rica. The company will continue to extend its reach into other potential markets. As part of its long-term development strategy, Kim Long Motor has identified new energy vehicles, particularly electric commercial vehicles, as a key focus area.

With a diverse product portfolio comprising electric buses, electric vans, electric minibuses, and electric tractor units, among others, the company is continuing to accelerate R&D, strengthen its technological capabilities, and complete its ecosystem at Kim Long's manufacturing and assembly plant. These efforts will enhance its competitiveness and enable the company to better meet the stringent requirements of international markets.

These strategic directions are important for Kim Long Motor to make a practical contribution to realising the country’s development goals, including the strategic shift toward a development model driven by productivity, knowledge, innovation, technology, and human capital.

The vehicles’ real-world operating performance in Bangkok will provide a foundation for Kim Long Motor to further expand regional partnerships and develop the market. This approach fosters a transition to green transportation while promoting Vietnamese brands in the global market.

Photo: Kim Long Motor

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