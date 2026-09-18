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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MEXC Foundation expand its community engagement with Mid-Autumn Festival initiatives

September 18, 2026 | 09:00
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As technology brands are increasingly expected to create value beyond their products, MEXC Foundation continues to expand its presence in Vietnam through initiatives focused on community engagement, education, and the younger generation.

In the blockchain technology sector, a brand is defined not only by its products and technology, but also by how it builds relationships with the local market and community.

For MEXC Foundation, this forms part of its long-term development approach in Vietnam. Alongside investment activities, ecosystem connectivity, and initiatives to boost digital asset education, MEXC Foundation continues to allocate resources to programmes that create a direct and tangible impact on local communities.

MEXC Foundation expand its community engagement with Mid-Autumn Festival initiatives
Preparing meals for patients at the hospital. Photo courtesy of MEXC Foundation

This Mid-Autumn Festival season, the approach continues through a series of activities at shelters and hospitals in Dong Nai province, including the “Loving Kitchen” and “Mid-Autumn Festival for Children” programmes, which support people in need and children facing difficult circumstances.

What stands out is not the scale of these initiatives, but the way MEXC Foundation chooses to engage: working directly with the community to prepare meals, organise Mid-Autumn Festival activities, and create a meaningful space for children at local shelters.

When community responsibility becomes part of the brand

Through the “Loving Kitchen” initiative, the MEXC Foundation team and volunteers prepared and distributed more than 400 meals at a local hospital, while also providing meals to two shelters.

At Dieu Phap Shelter, MEXC Foundation also joined hands with the community to organise a Mid-Autumn lantern-making workshop for children, alongside preparations for the traditional festive feast, a lantern procession, and gift-giving activities.

MEXC Foundation expand its community engagement with Mid-Autumn Festival initiatives
Mid-Autumn Festival lantern-making workshop for children at Dieu Phap Shelter. Photo courtesy of MEXC Foundation

The two initiatives take different approaches but share the same objective: bringing corporate resources closer to the specific needs of local communities.

This also reflects a distinctive approach to MEXC Foundation’s community initiatives. Rather than treating social responsibility as a series of standalone programmes, the Foundation is gradually building a long-term portfolio of initiatives connected to specific groups and social needs – from children and education to community support during challenging periods.

Staying committed to long-term development in Vietnam

This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival initiatives build on a range of community programmes previously carried out by MEXC Foundation in Vietnam, including initiatives supporting children in remote and mountainous areas, improving learning conditions, and providing community relief.

While investment activities enable MEXC Foundation to connect with projects and people shaping the future of the digital asset ecosystem, community initiatives create another avenue of engagement – one that is closer to everyday life and the practical needs of society.

For MEXC Foundation, its presence in Vietnam is therefore not built solely on its contributions to the technology sector. It is also a long-term process of building relationships with local communities through initiatives with clear objectives and tangible value.

Looking ahead, MEXC Foundation will continue to identify and develop initiatives that respond to the needs of Vietnamese communities, particularly in education, youth development, and ecosystem building. These efforts form an important foundation for the brand to establish a sustainable and meaningful presence.

MEXC empowers Vietnamese youth to drive innovation and creativity MEXC empowers Vietnamese youth to drive innovation and creativity

Global digital asset platform MEXC is ramping up initiatives to inspire and equip Vietnam's young tech talent for the fast-evolving Web3 era.
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As one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets, Vietnam is well-positioned to play a bigger role in the region’s digital finance evolution. Dada Zhuang, chief business officer of digital asset group MEXC Vietnam, shared her perspective with VIR’s Vy Vy on trust-building mechanisms and ecosystem priorities needed to elevate Vietnam’s position in the next digital finance wave.
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A digital asset initiative has been launched with the participation of MEXC, aiming to enhance safety, compliance, and the development of a transparent digital asset ecosystem in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
MEXC Foundation CSR Mid-Autumn Festival community children

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