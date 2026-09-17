Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SACE announces $200 million financing for VinFast Vietnam

September 17, 2026 | 15:52
(0) user say
Italy's export credit agency SACE has announced a $200 million financing facility for VinFast Vietnam, marking a significant milestone under its New Push Strategy programme.
SACE announces $200 million financing for VinFast Vietnam
Photo: VinFast

Announced on September 15, the facility supports VinFast Vietnam – a subsidiary of VinFast Auto, the electric vehicle arm of Vingroup – and underscores the company's standing in the global green mobility sector.

Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, and HSBC acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers, Bookrunners, and Lenders for the financing. HSBC also served as ECA Coordinator, Facility Agent, Security Agent, and Offshore Account Bank. SACE provided a guarantee under its Push Strategy programme, through which it supports major international companies and buyers while fostering commercial relationships with Italian suppliers, including through dedicated business matching initiatives.

The financing will be used for general corporate purposes, including investments, research, and development activities supporting the implementation of VinFast Vietnam’s business plan.

Marco della Seta, Ambassador of Italy to Vietnam, said, "This operation reflects Italy's confidence in Vietnam's rapidly growing market. Opening up to international financing gives Vietnamese companies access to capital and expertise, and supporting Vingroup's electric mobility operations creates concrete opportunities for Italian business here. This agreement is a bridge between Italian technology and Vietnam's transformation."

According to Mario Melillo, chief network officer at SACE, "This transaction marks an important milestone in our cooperation with Vingroup and demonstrates the effectiveness of our partnership with HSBC. Vingroup and VinFast have strong execution capabilities and clear international ambitions – key factors behind our decision to support them.

Through the Push Strategy Programme, we aim to support international groups in their long-term growth while creating new opportunities for cross-market collaboration. Supporting VinFast also allows SACE to deepen its engagement in Vietnam, a dynamic and promising market."

"We are proud to continue working with SACE to bring innovative financing structures to Vietnam," said Tim Evans, CEO of HSBC Vietnam. "This is the fourth deal HSBC has completed with SACE in Vietnam, and we look forward to building on this partnership to support the growth ambitions of Vietnamese corporates as they help the country achieve its strategic objectives."

GELEX Infrastructure secures $40 million SACE Push loan for facility GELEX Infrastructure secures $40 million SACE Push loan for facility

HSBC and the Italian Export Credit Agency have agreed a loan of $40 million for GELEX Infrastructure JSC.
GELEX completes international financing transaction worth $79 million GELEX completes international financing transaction worth $79 million

GELEX Group announced the completion of a loan facility guaranteed by the Italian Export Credit Agency (SACE) with a total value of $79 million on May 29.
Italy deepens Vietnam ties as SACE backs Gelex and THACO's growth plans Italy deepens Vietnam ties as SACE backs Gelex and THACO's growth plans

SACE, the Italian insurance and finance group fully owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, together with HSBC and LBBW, has finalised two medium-long term loans totalling $139 million, guaranteed by SACE, for Gelex Group and THACO AGRI, two of Vietnam's leading industrial players.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SACE Vietnam Vinfast green mobility EVs

Related Contents

World Bank Group supports Vietnam's trade connectivity and coastal livelihoods

World Bank Group supports Vietnam's trade connectivity and coastal livelihoods

Meey Global Corp announces public filing of registration statement for proposed IPO

Meey Global Corp announces public filing of registration statement for proposed IPO

Proparco backs EVF with loan for climate finance and women entrepreneurs

Proparco backs EVF with loan for climate finance and women entrepreneurs

Techcombank launches CNY transactions as Vietnam-China trade booms

Techcombank launches CNY transactions as Vietnam-China trade booms

Vietnam can lead the way in AI regulatory system

Vietnam can lead the way in AI regulatory system

Kim Long Motor ships first batch of electric buses to Thailand

Kim Long Motor ships first batch of electric buses to Thailand

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Molex opens its expanded manufacturing facility in Hung Yen

Molex opens its expanded manufacturing facility in Hung Yen

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Shengfeng Development revenue rises 18.4 percent in H1 2026

Shengfeng Development revenue rises 18.4 percent in H1 2026

Hyosung Heavy Industries wins 287 million dollars in US orders

Hyosung Heavy Industries wins 287 million dollars in US orders

NOVVA Group secures 3.17 GW renewable portfolio from ABO Energy

NOVVA Group secures 3.17 GW renewable portfolio from ABO Energy

Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram makes the case for 'slow travel'

Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram makes the case for 'slow travel'

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020