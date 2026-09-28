Vitals launches digital telehealth doctor consultations across Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – Vitals today announced the rollout of online consultations with licensed doctors in Thailand, adding telehealth to its diagnostics-led health and wellness platform. The service connects testing, AI-assisted interpretation, medical consultation and wellness products in one customer journey.Vitals is run by its founder and chief executive, Charles Temple, a New Zealander with more than 18 years of operating experience across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. The company's proposition is to start with a test, turn the results into a personalized picture of what an individual's body needs, and then recommend what to do about it.Customers begin with a non-invasive Comprehensive Wellness Test, which uses a small hair sample collected at home to screen more than 700 biomarkers covering nutritional status, metabolic function and broader systemic indicators. For a deeper clinical picture, Vitals Longevity blood programs measure up to 82 laboratory indicators. A licensed nurse comes to the customer's home or office to draw the sample, which is processed by partner laboratories certified to ISO 15189 and by the Ministry of Public Health.The results do not arrive as a spreadsheet of numbers. An AI analysis layer built into the Vitals platform, working alongside the laboratory and the company's clinical team, translates them into a plain-language report and a personalized protocol covering what is deficient, what is out of range and what to prioritize.The telehealth rollout adds online consultations with licensed doctors for customers who want their blood results interpreted or have a broader health question. Customers can speak to a physician from the same app that delivered the report. Data alone can leave people with more questions than answers; putting a doctor into the flow at the right moment takes the guesswork out.Only at the end of that chain does the product come in. Vitals sells its own range of supplements, developed using its own formulations and manufactured by third-party producers in Thailand, alongside more than 100 global and local brands through its stores and online platform. Because the recommendation is grounded in the customer's own results, the natural next step is to retest, adjust and continue."The attraction is not simply the growing market for vitamins and supplements. It is the broader business opportunity created when technology is applied to an established consumer behavior," said Bruce Rockowitz, spokesperson for Vitals.Thailand already has much of the infrastructure needed for such a transition, including internationally recognized hospitals, accredited laboratories, a sophisticated private healthcare sector, a large tourism economy and a consumer base accustomed to spending on beauty and wellness. The same logic can extend into hospitality, food, beauty, travel and healthcare, where adding data, personalization and digital distribution can potentially turn traditionally service-based businesses into recurring consumer platforms. Vitals is also expanding into Singapore and Hong Kong, extending the model beyond Thailand.For more information about Vitals, visit: https://vitals.co.th/en

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