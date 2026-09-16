Vietnamese-made Kim Long buses debut in Thailand

Photo: Kim Long Motor

The launch ceremony took place on September 15 in collaboration with KIJSETTHI Mobility, introducing Kim Long-branded buses to the Thai market.

KIJSETTHI Mobility has been Kim Long Motor's authorised distributor in Thailand since April with the Thai company taking steps to implement a sales and after-sales service network nationwide since then. Building on Kim Long Motor’s research and development (R&D) and manufacturing capabilities and KIJSETTHI Mobility’s strong understanding of the local market, the two parties aim to establish a professional distribution and service platform, delivering high-quality, operationally optimised transport solutions for Thailand.

In addition, KIJSETTHI Mobility has completed a system of showrooms, authorised service stations, and genuine spare parts warehouses, offering 24/7 technical support and warranty services to ensure peace of mind for customers investing in Kim Long products.

As part of the partnership roadmap, Phase 1 will see the introduction of Kim Long commercial vehicles to the Thai market, developing next-generation EURO 5-compliant internal combustion engine models as well as fully electric vehicles. In parallel, the two companies will strengthen their nationwide distribution and service networks, alongside ongoing customer feedback to further enhance product quality.

In Phase 2, Kim Long Motor will progressively shift from Completely Built-Up exports to local assembly in Thailand, with the aim of achieving a localisation rate of more than 50 per cent. From 2027 to 2030, the company plans to establish Thailand as a strategic manufacturing and export hub for the ASEAN market, helping expand the supply chain, foster supporting industries, and generate employment opportunities for local communities.

Addressing the event, Dao Viet Anh, general director of Kim Long Motor, said, "We are proud to be a pioneer in bringing Vietnamese-branded commercial vehicles to Thailand. As one of ASEAN's major automotive hubs, Thailand serves as a strategic gateway for Vietnamese-made Kim Long products to prove their engineering, quality, and service capabilities. Alongside KIJSETTHI Mobility, we will continuously refine our operational and after-sales platform. Kim Long aims to become a gateway contributing positively to Vietnam–Thailand economic cooperation."

At the ceremony, Kim Long Motor introduced bus models developed and produced on automated and digitised production lines. The company maintains autonomy across the value chain, from interior and exterior components to the chassis, body, engine, battery, and electrical systems. Consequently, the localisation rate for Kim Long diesel buses has reached 90 per cent, while pure electric vehicles stand at 60 per cent, with a target of reaching 90 per cent by late 2026.

Designed for the Thai market, the launched models prioritise performance, safety, and passenger comfort across flexible configurations. The 12-metre KIMLONG99 series offers seating for 42 to 44 passengers and is suited to inter-provincial travel, while the compact 7.9-m KIMLONG19-N21 features a 21-seat layout designed for urban transit, short-haul routes, and high-frequency shuttle services.

Photo: Kim Long Motor

All models feature spacious interiors with premium leather seats, integrated USB charging ports (Type A and Type C), refrigerators, and high-capacity air conditioning systems with individual vents for each seat. For safety, flexible internal, and external camera systems assist drivers, while international-standard emergency exits enable proactive emergency response.

A major highlight is the powerful YUCHAI K11 engine, offering fuel efficiency (19–21 litres per 100 km) to optimise operating costs. On this occasion, Kim Long Motor and KIJSETTHI Mobility handed over the first batch of KIM LONG buses to Thai customers.

Chalakorn Setthabunnatat, general director of KIJSETTHI Mobility, said, "We are delighted that our collaboration has resulted in the official launch of KIM LONG buses – well-invested in design, amenities, and superior performance – to Thai customers. We highly appreciate KIM LONG Motor's R&D capabilities and product optimisation for local transit needs. I am confident that our nationwide network will enable KIJSETTHI Mobility to partner long-term with Kim Long Motor in creating comprehensive transport solutions for Thailand."

At the event, KIJSETTHI Mobility secured an immediate order for 50 Kim Long buses.

Taking place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations, the launch reflects the deepening spirit of cooperation between the two countries. It also affirms the capacity of Vietnamese enterprises to pursue international economic integration and advance national industrial development strategies.

From Kim Long buses entering Thailand's roads to the strategic vision of joint production and ASEAN-wide expansion, Kim Long Motor and KIJSETTHI Mobility are steadily building a sustainable growth strategy and opening a new chapter for the region's automobile industry.

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