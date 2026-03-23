Kim Long Motor exports first buses to Thailand in regional push

On March 20, the company announced that 10 passenger buses – including both internal combustion and electric engine models – had been shipped as part of a contract for 300 vehicles to be exported to Thailand in 2026. The milestone underscores the manufacturer's production capacity and the growing regional recognition of Vietnamese-made automobile products.

Researched and developed by Kim Long Motor's engineering team, the buses are designed to meet Thailand's terrain, transport infrastructure, and customer requirements. With a localisation rate exceeding 80 per cent at the company's Hue factory, the vehicles qualify for tax exemptions when imported into Thailand and across ASEAN markets.

Among the vehicles being shipped, the 12m Kim Long 99-seat buses stand out with their contemporary design and upgraded amenities, catering to the high-quality passenger transport segment.

The buses are equipped with a new-generation YUCHAI K11 engine designed for strong and stable performance. Fuel consumption of just 19–21 litres per 100km helps keep operating costs competitive. The integrated body and chassis design is researched and optimised using modern design and simulation software to enhance load capacity, reduce vehicle weight, and adapt to diverse operating conditions in Thailand.

In contrast to products that rely on fragmented supply chains, the chassis and YUCHAI K11 engine of Kim Long's seated buses are manufactured at the company's Hue factory, offering a competitive advantage by ensuring consistent quality while strengthening supply chain control.

Alongside traditional internal combustion models, Kim Long Motor has also exported 12m electric buses to Thailand – a significant step in the development of green, environmentally friendly commercial vehicles.

The electric bus is equipped with a new BYD battery system, with average power consumption of just 0.8 kWh per km. The battery pack is produced at Kim Long Motor's commercial electric vehicle battery plant in Hue.

With modern battery technology, the bus can travel more than 400km on a 90 per cent charge, supported by regenerative braking to optimise energy efficiency. The solution enables smooth and stable operation while significantly lowering operating costs compared with traditional vehicles.

The models' energy efficiency and reduced emissions align with the green transportation trend and support Thailand's push towards clean energy transition.

With this shipment, Kim Long Motor has taken a step towards establishing its manufacturing capabilities and product quality in international markets. The company aims to strengthen collaboration with strategic partners, advance development of environmentally friendly vehicles, and enhance competitiveness as it works towards becoming a recognised commercial vehicle brand in the region.

Beyond accelerating exports, Kim Long Motor is investing in a comprehensive factory system covering research and development, component manufacturing, vehicle frames, engines, and electric vehicle batteries.

By managing its value chain, the company aims to ensure consistent product quality, control costs, and tailor products to specific market requirements. This provides a foundation for increasing competitiveness, accelerating product rollout, and deepening integration into global supply chains.

With a clear focus on sustainable development, Kim Long Motor is positioning itself as a Vietnamese vehicle brand ready to integrate and compete internationally.

Kim Long Motor and BYD Battery start electric vehicle battery plant in Hue On January 27, Kim Long Motor, in collaboration with BYD Battery, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the BYD battery manufacturing plant at Kim Long's manufacturing and assembly industrial park, with a total investment of $130 million.

Kim Long Motor and AOJ Suzhou enter strategic partnership Kim Long Motor and AOJ Suzhou signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Ho Chi Minh City on February 14.