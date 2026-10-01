Vestas to supply 16 turbines for two new Vietnam wind farms

Photo: Vestas

Included in Vietnam's Power Development Plan 8 (PDP8), these projects are among the first to secure investment licences and proceed towards execution, supporting the country's clean energy transition and its pathway towards net-zero emissions by 2050. The awards highlight growing momentum in Vietnam's wind sector and demonstrate how advanced turbine technology can help unlock the next generation of projects under PDP8. Through higher hub heights, larger rotors and site-specific solutions, Vestas is helping developers improve project economics and maximise energy production in Vietnam's wind conditions.

The 163-metre rotors will be the largest Vestas model deployed in Vietnam to date. Combined with tailor-made 155-metre hub height tower solutions, they are designed to maximise energy production and project performance for Vietnam's wind conditions. Built on Vestas' proven 4 MW platform, which already accounts for +88 GW of installed capacity globally and 1.6 GW of installed capacity in Vietnam, the solution combines increased energy yield with demonstrated operational performance and track record in the market. The projects will also be backed by 20-year AOM 5000 service and maintenance agreements, delivering long-term business case certainty and optimal operational performance.

Photo Vestas

“We are honoured by our customer's confidence and proud to be supporting some of the first wind projects moving forward under PDP8. These projects demonstrate that the next generation of wind development in Vietnam can be enabled through innovative, proven technology and tailor-made solutions. With our V163-4 MW platform, 155-metre site-specific hub height configuration and deep local expertise, Vestas is delivering a solution specifically designed for Vietnam's evolving market needs. We remain committed to supporting the country's energy security and helping our customers accelerate Vietnam's clean energy transition" Antoine CROIZE, Country Manager, Vestas Vietnam.

The two wind farms will be located near an existing hub of Vestas projects, extending long-term service employment in the region for decades to come.

Vestas’ wind turbine components are expected to begin delivery to Vietnam in 2027, with commissioning to follow.