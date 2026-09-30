Expanding cross-border e-commerce opportunities in major markets

Photo: Le Toan

Last week, TikTok Shop, in collaboration with the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, announced the “Beyond Vietnam - Vietnamese Goods Take Off” initiative in Ho Chi Minh City, aimed at helping Vietnamese businesses strengthen their digital export capabilities and reach international consumers through discovery e-commerce.

The programme aims to support around 500 businesses in 2026, with at least 10 businesses targeted to secure their first 1,000 international orders through e-commerce. By 2028, the programme is expected to expand training to 2,000 businesses, with the goal of developing a group of enterprises capable of operating discovery e-commerce sustainably in overseas markets, initially focusing on the US and China before expanding to other markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Le Hoang Oanh, director general of the iDEA, said the initiative is being rolled out as Vietnam accelerates the development of e-commerce under the National E-commerce Development Plan for 2026-2030.

“This approach is expected to help businesses boost online exports and enhance the presence of Vietnamese brands in global markets,” she said. “To reach international consumers, businesses need to align product quality, digital capabilities, products, operational processes, and branding.”

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s online export turnover reached approximately $2 billion in 2025, equivalent to just 0.4 per cent of the country’s total export turnover of $475 billion, leaving considerable room for expansion. Before TikTok Shop added another channel for online exports, Vietnamese goods primarily reached international buyers through platforms such as Amazon, Shopee, and Lazada, while businesses engaged in business-to-business wholesale used platforms such as Alibaba to reach overseas buyers.

Data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade show that more than 350,000 Vietnamese sellers joined Shopee’s global marketplace in 2025, bringing more than 15 million products to international markets. On Amazon, more than 17 million Vietnamese-made products were sold overseas, with export value rising by 50 per cent. Meanwhile, 100 businesses participating in a Vietnam pavilion on Alibaba.com have continued to receive orders from international customers.

Do Quoc Hung, acting director general of the Department of Foreign Market Development, said online exports are emerging as a new route for businesses to enter overseas markets.

“Online export has virtually removed all barriers to entering international markets, bridging the gap between large and small businesses,” Hung noted.

The opportunity is underpinned by the rapid growth of cross-border online trade in major consumer markets. The EU imported approximately 5.8 billion parcels in 2025, up more than 25 per cent on-year, according to the iDEA. In China, cross-border e-commerce import and export turnover reached approximately $409.5 billion in 2025, with exports accounting for 79 per cent, equivalent to around $323.5 billion.

According to Hung, the US and China are the two priority markets for the initial phase, thanks to their large e-commerce markets and the ability to reach consumers through digital content. Vietnam currently accounts for only around 5 per cent of total US import turnover, with strengths in household goods, agricultural and food products, and personal care products.

“US consumers also have strong purchasing power and a high propensity for online shopping. TikTok currently has more than 200 million users in the US,” Hung said. “For China, Vietnam has a geographical advantage, helping optimise shipping time and costs. Some 54 per cent of online shoppers in China have purchased goods from overseas retailers, indicating significant potential for international products.”

Building on these advantages, many businesses have expanded their online retail channels through cross-border e-commerce platforms, making them an important driver of market expansion and revenue growth.

Vietnam Food Industries, a Vietnamese instant food manufacturer, said that after around 30 years of presence in the US market through traditional distribution channels, it began stepping up its online business in early 2026, with its first online store becoming operational in May.

Nguyen Anh Hao, head of e-commerce for its US market, said initial sales on the cross-border e-commerce platform were around three to four times higher than those recorded on several other e-commerce channels the company is currently testing in the US.

“The company plans to strengthen cooperation with content creators in the US in the next phase, step up content activities, and target triple-digit growth in e-commerce in the US this year,” Hao said.

FADO Group, a Vietnamese e-commerce solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1,000 orders in China, with Vietnamese coconuts among its flagship products. From November 2025 to July 2026, the company sold approximately 143,096 peeled coconuts and diamond coconuts in this market.

Pham Tan Dat, CEO of FADO, said the company currently conducts livestream sessions six days a week in Vietnam and China.

“In Vietnam, the content focuses on product traceability, raw material sourcing, and the real-world context of the products. In China, livestreaming activities focus on consumer interaction, brand storytelling, and order conversions,” Dat said.

The scale of established platforms also points to the growing number of Vietnamese businesses testing cross-border sales.

Globally, the cross-border e-commerce market continues to expand. Business Research Insights forecasts that the market will reach $1.3 trillion in 2026 and $4.3 trillion by 2035, with the Asia-Pacific region accounting for over 40 per cent of the market share.

In Vietnam, export growth through cross-border e-commerce is estimated at 78 per cent in 2025, while the Ministry of Industry and Trade forecasts that export turnover through this channel could reach around $2 billion by the end of 2026.