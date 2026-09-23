VinSpeed and Siemens Mobility sign contract on high-speed rail development

Valued at up to approximately $1.15 billion, the contract builds on the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation and Technology Transfer Agreement signed by the two parties in December 2025, translating the strategic partnership between VinSpeed and Siemens Mobility into concrete projects and implementation.

VinSpeed will be responsible for project development, track construction and civil works, whereas Siemens Mobility – a global leader in high-speed rail technology and solutions – will serve as the technology partner, providing advanced rail systems and the necessary technical expertise.

The Velaro Novo train model for deployment in Vietnam. Image courtesy of Siemens

Siemens Mobility will deliver 10 Velaro Novo trains for two rail lines, including the 121-km Hanoi-Quang Ninh line with four stations and the 54-km Ben Thanh-Can Gio line with two stations, together with communications and electrification.

Velaro Novo is Siemens Mobility’s next-generation distributed-power electric multiple unit, with speeds of up to 350 km/h.

Each 200-m-long train set comprises seven cars with 760 seats and is designed to optimise energy efficiency and passenger capacity.

With its wide body and ‘empty tube’ structural design, Velaro Novo offers at least 10 per cent more passenger capacity than previous generations, enhancing operational efficiency for operators.

The train sets will feature Automatic Train Operation (ATO) technology integrated with a European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 signalling platform, enabling automatic optimisation of train spacing while improving precision and energy efficiency through intelligent control of speed, acceleration and braking.

This will mark the world’s first deployment of ATO over ETCS in a national high-speed rail network, marking a new step towards a safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly future for the rail sector.

Pham Thieu Hoa, CEO of VinSpeed, said, “The signing of the contract with Siemens Mobility marks an important step in realising VinSpeed’s high-speed rail lines in Vietnam. The combination of VinSpeed’s project implementation capabilities with Siemens Mobility’s advanced rail technology and global experience will provide a foundation for bringing modern, efficient and sustainable operating solutions to the new rail lines, while laying the groundwork for the development of an integrated high-speed transport system in Vietnam.”

Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility, said, “Vietnam is entering an exciting new era of mobility, and we are proud to contribute to this transformation. With our Velaro Novo trains, which consume 30 per cent less energy than previous models and offers more than 10 per cent additional passenger capacity, combined with state-of-the-art ETCS Level 2 signalling and advanced electrification systems, we are providing Vietnam with a truly sustainable and efficient transport solution.”

VinSpeed was established with the mission to pioneer the development of high-speed rail and modern transport infrastructure projects in Vietnam, applying leading standards of technology, efficiency, and sustainability. It is aiming to become a driving force in the transformation of transport infrastructure, shaping the future of Vietnam’s rail industry in line with international benchmarks.

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of global tech giant Siemens AG. In fiscal year 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, Siemens Mobility posted revenue of $14.2 billion and employed around 43,400 people worldwide.

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