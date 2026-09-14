Bangkok Hospital Group opens specialised cancer institute in Phuket

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2026 – Bangkok Hospital Group in Phuket has officially inaugurated the Bangkok-Phuket Cancer Institute, strengthened cancer care capabilities and supporting Thailand's position as a leading destination for medical tourism. Guided by the "Care Beyond Cure" philosophy, the institute integrates the expertise of Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Bangkok Hospital Siriroj, and Dibuk Hospital to deliver comprehensive multidisciplinary cancer care for patients worldwide.

The inauguration ceremony was officiated by Suvit Pansangiam Vice Governor of Phuket, and attended by Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, M.D., President of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS); Dr. Kongkiat Kespechara, Chief Executive Officer of Group 6, BDMS; BDMS executives; representatives from foreign consulates; medical partners; members of the media; and distinguished guests.



Prof. Dr. Art Hiranyakas, M.D., PhD., Director of the Bangkok-Phuket Cancer Institute, said the institute combines multidisciplinary expertise, advanced technologies, and a Personalized & Precision Cancer Care approach to deliver individualized treatment while preserving organ function and improving patients' quality of life.



The institute provides comprehensive cancer services, including screening, diagnosis, surgery, medical oncology, radiation therapy, rehabilitation, long-term follow-up, and second-opinion consultations. Supported by specialists across the BDMS network, including Bangkok Cancer Hospital Wattanosoth, patients benefit from coordinated, internationally standardized care and multilingual support.



Dr. Poramaporn stated the institute reinforces BDMS's commitment to expanding its Centers of Excellence and strengthening Thailand's position as a global medical and healthcare hub.



Vice Governor of Phuket Suvit Pansangiam added the institute marks another milestone in public-private collaboration, expanding access to specialized cancer care while reinforcing Phuket's role as a regional medical and healthcare destination.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



