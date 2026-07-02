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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jamf's AI Governance gives enterprises visibility and control over AI tools on managed Macs

July 02, 2026 | 15:54
(0) user say
Jamf released AI Governance, a native control plane letting enterprise IT teams see, manage, and govern AI tools running across managed Mac fleets, targeting the gap between AI tool usage and organisational confidence.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2026 - Jamf, the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, has announced general availability of AI Governance, a new capability within Jamf for Mac that enables IT and security teams to discover actively-used AI tools, enforce policy controls, and generate audit-ready reporting. This move makes Jamf first-to-market to deliver native, OS-level AI governance controls for Mac.

Many organizations struggle to confidently audit and report on AI tool usage across their device fleet, including both sanctioned applications and unsanctioned or prohibited tools. AI Governance provides comprehensive visibility into which AI applications are in use, along with detailed insights into how they behave on the endpoint. This enables organizations to understand AI activity at a level that network- and cloud-based reporting solutions alone cannot provide, helping security teams identify risk, support compliance, and make informed governance decisions.

With launch support for Claude Code, Claude Desktop, and OpenAI Codex, the capability provides deep governance coverage across model access, tenancy, network permissions, file system controls, MCP server restrictions, and other vendor-specific AI configurations. A vendor control tracking engine continuously monitors supported AI platforms for new or updated controls, helping organizations keep governance policies current as AI tools rapidly evolve. All of these policies are in place offline and before a user's first login to an AI agent, enforcing a foundational day-zero and tamper-resistant policy baseline.

The only native Mac control plane for enterprise AI

AI tools run natively on Apple Silicon and operate as processes that existing network proxies and cloud-based tooling cannot fully see or govern. No existing tool unifies platform-native device management, deep AI tool configuration coverage, and a workflow that translates governance intent into vendor-correct configuration on macOS.

Jamf AI Governance closes that gap by enabling visibility of Shadow AI and providing granular AI configurations natively, deployed in minutes, through the same endpoint management control plane that admins use today, offering:

  • Visibility: AI application visibility and shadow AI discovery surface AI tools, agents, and LLM runtime across the fleet (including CLI-based developer tools and background agents) using Jamf's existing telemetry agent, which uses native and high-performance macOS frameworks. No new agent is required.
  • Control: AI access policy controls let IT define sanctioned tools, deploy access policy at scale, and scope different postures to different teams. Vendor-correct configurations can be applied automatically at scale.
  • Governance: An executive AI posture report provides CIOs and CISOs with a snapshot-in-time summary of AI usage. The capability offers SIEM compatibility and is designed to assist companies in reporting against their existing compliance frameworks.

"AI adoption across the enterprise is moving faster than existing technology policies can keep up," said Beth Tschida, CEO at Jamf. "Organizations need governance that matches the way AI tools actually operate on Mac. This means visibility into what's running, policy controls enforced directly on the endpoint, and reporting that helps security teams demonstrate compliance. Our AI Governance capability delivers that natively from the same platform customers already trust to manage and secure Apple devices."

"Like many organizations, we want to enable teams to use AI tools productively while maintaining appropriate governance and oversight," said Sam Lalli, Security Engineering & SOC Manager at Eventbrite "What impressed us about Jamf's AI Governance was how quickly we could apply policy across our Mac fleet without adding another point solution or creating friction for developers. Having this critical capability built into the same device management platform we already use, really simplifies AI governance for our team."

Jamf enables partner AI solutions to thrive on the Mac

Beyond essential visibility and control, Jamf's AI Governance policies can more effectively deploy and govern partner AI solutions.

IT and security teams can use Jamf to discover AI tools running across MacOS devices and register those agents directly with Okta for AI Agents. This gives each one a managed identity and scoped access to only the resources it is allowed to reach. Jamf controls which MCP servers can run on the device while Okta controls what cloud resources those MCP servers can reach. Rather than long-lived static keys, agents use short-lived, vaulted credentials, and every action is authorized and logged from the endpoint to the cloud. The Okta integration deploys directly from Jamf's console without manual API setup or certificate management required.

Organizations can also configure their preferred agent builder platform, such as Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, ensuring AI traffic routes through and is processed on sanctioned cloud infrastructure.

With Jamf handling device visibility and policy enforcement, and Okta managing agent identity and access, organizations can answer: which agents ran on which endpoints, what they were authorized to reach, and what they did along the path from a MacOS device to the SaaS app.

"While some enterprise AI agents run locally, they access data across a vast cloud ecosystem, requiring coordinated security between the endpoint and identity layers," said Harish Peri, SVP & GM of AI Security, Okta. "By anchoring Okta for AI Agents to Jamf's endpoint enforcement, every agentic connection on a managed Mac is authenticated, authorized, and fully visible from the device to the data. Together, we're helping organizations become secure agentic enterprises by giving them more control over what AI agents can access and on whose behalf."

AI governance urgency is accelerating

The need for enterprise AI governance is accelerating as organizations rapidly adopt AI-powered tools across employee workflows. Jamf's recently released AI Governance Survey found that organizations with deeply integrated AI are 40% more likely to report an incident than those still in the exploration phase, suggesting AI governance is quickly becoming an operational requirement rather than a future planning exercise.

Gartner® mentions, "With spending on AI governance expected to reach $492 million in 2026 and surpass $1 billion by 2030, organizations are reassessing the tools and strategies needed to stay ahead of both regulatory and operational risk." Further, in its Top Cybersecurity Trends for 2026 report, Gartner also says that, "Cybersecurity leaders must identify both sanctioned and unsanctioned AI agents, enforce robust controls for each and develop incident response playbooks to address potential risks."

Jamf's AI Governance capability is now available in Jamf for Mac with immediate support for Claude Code, Claude Desktop, and OpenAI Codex. Learn more about Jamf AI Governance at: https://www.jamf.com/solutions/ai-governance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

By JAMF

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TagTag:
AI Governance Jamf governance security

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