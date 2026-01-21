Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese businesses step up plans for cybersecurity centres

January 21, 2026 | 11:09
(0) user say
More than 80 per cent of Vietnamese businesses are considering setting up security operations centres (SOCs) to strengthen their cybersecurity capabilities, according to a recent survey by Kaspersky.

The survey, released on January 21, found that 82 per cent of businesses in Vietnam view SOCs as a critical factor in improving cybersecurity resilience, significantly higher than the global average of 50 per cent.

Vietnamese businesses step up plans for cybersecurity centres
Photo: National Cybersecurity Association

The research was conducted across 16 countries and territories, including Vietnam, with respondents comprising senior IT security specialists, managers and executives from companies employing more than 500 staff. All participating enterprises had yet to establish an SOC at the time of the survey.

Compared to global figures, Vietnamese firms consistently showed a higher level of interest in SOC deployment. Some 83 per cent cited the need to respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats as the primary driver for building an SOC, nearly double the global average of 45 per cent.

Meanwhile, 75 per cent expected SOCs to help shorten incident detection and response times, compared to 41 per cent worldwide.

Beyond technical considerations, data governance and regulatory compliance pressures are also accelerating demand. The survey indicated that 76 per cent of Vietnamese enterprises prioritise the protection of critical information, almost twice the global average.

Meanwhile, 67 per cent highlighted compliance requirements as a key motivation, compared with just 39 per cent globally.

At a global level, large enterprises typically deploy an average of 5.5 technology solutions within each SOC, while smaller organisations integrate fewer tools, at around 3.8 solutions. This trend reflects the greater complexity of large-scale systems and higher compliance requirements, driving stronger investment in cybersecurity infrastructure.

Adrian Hia, managing director for Asia-Pacific at Kaspersky said, “Vietnamese enterprises are investing heavily in technology while also placing strong emphasis on workforce expertise, process maturity and continuous improvement.”

According to the National Cybersecurity Association, Vietnam’s information systems faced around 552,000 cyberattacks in 2025, down a little over 19 per cent on-year.

However, the decline in attack volume does not necessarily translate into lower risk. Some 52 per cent of agencies and businesses reported suffering damage from cyberattacks during the year, up sharply from around 46 per cent in 2024.

The five most common forms of cyberattacks in 2025 included distributed denial-of-service attacks, gambling and betting advertising backlinks, advanced persistent threats, data theft and ransomware encryption attacks.

These attack methods are increasingly being combined and deployed in coordinated, carefully calculated scenarios, heightening the overall risk landscape for enterprises.

Taiwan security alliance expands into Thailand with ACI Defence Taiwan security alliance expands into Thailand with ACI Defence

The Taiwan Smart Security Alliance has expanded into Thailand with the launch of its ACI Defence security and rescue services in the market.
Manifesting the first line of defence in cybersecurity Manifesting the first line of defence in cybersecurity

Vietnam is undergoing a critical transformation in information security. With the rapid pace of digital transformation, including the expansion of e-government and other aspects, the nation’s attack surface is widening, increasing security risks.
VNPAY services receive the highest-level PCI DSS international security certificates for six consecutive years VNPAY services receive the highest-level PCI DSS international security certificates for six consecutive years

VNPAY has secured the highest-level Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification, reinforcing its commitment to global payment security standards.
HKDPB survey reveals savings security sentiment for eighth year HKDPB survey reveals savings security sentiment for eighth year

The annual study tracks public confidence in personal financial safety and preparedness for the future.
CYFIRMA showcases threat platform DeCYFIR in 2025 impact recap CYFIRMA showcases threat platform DeCYFIR in 2025 impact recap

The cybersecurity firm demonstrated its platform's measurable effectiveness in proactively managing external threats for global clients.
Is our security becoming a battle of AIs? Is our security becoming a battle of AIs?

From the battlefield to the data center, artificial intelligence (AI) may become the dominant factor in determining the outcome of any conflict. Jim Richberg, head of Cyber ​​Policy and Global Field CISO, delves into this matter.

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
security cybersecurity vietnamese enterprises

Related Contents

Answers in reach to build effective supply chain links

Answers in reach to build effective supply chain links

Is our security becoming a battle of AIs?

Is our security becoming a battle of AIs?

SABECO highlights heritage and innovation at national exhibition

SABECO highlights heritage and innovation at national exhibition

Cyberthreats targeting the 2025 holiday season

Cyberthreats targeting the 2025 holiday season

Manifesting the first line of defence in cybersecurity

Manifesting the first line of defence in cybersecurity

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection

Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection

Vietnam as a manufacturing hub: why on-the-ground inspection matters

Vietnam as a manufacturing hub: why on-the-ground inspection matters

14th National Party Congress: Building Hue into distinctive international cultural, tourism hub

14th National Party Congress: Building Hue into distinctive international cultural, tourism hub

British rail businesses strengthen cooperation in Vietnam

British rail businesses strengthen cooperation in Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020