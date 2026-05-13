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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jamf releases 2026 Mac and mobile security threat report

May 13, 2026 | 15:35
(0) user say
The Apple device management company published annual research examining cybersecurity vulnerabilities affecting enterprise deployments.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 May 2026 - Jamf, the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today released its annual Security 360 Report, separated into analyses for mobile and macOS environments. The report, derived from the analysis of real-world incidents, threat research, and industry events from the past year, spotlights the diverse and impactful attack vectors that attackers use to cause harm with insight for security leaders and IT practitioners to protect both Mac and mobile fleets.

"Our goal with this research is to spread awareness among security leaders regarding the risks impacting their organizations so that they can ensure threat detection, compliance enforcement and response capabilities are aligned with their Mac and mobile devices," said Michael Covington, Vice President of Portfolio Strategy at Jamf. "Jamf remains deeply committed to not only protecting our customers, but also providing the broader security community with valuable insights for greater safety and success with Mac and mobile devices."

Jamf's mobile device threat analysis is structured into four categories.

Device vulnerabilities

Over 12 months, Jamf found that 53% of organizations had devices with critically out-of-date operating systems.

Application risks

95% of applications assessed contained at least one medium-severity vulnerability. Furthermore, 62% of assessed applications requested dangerous permissions, with 21% containing privacy-impacting behaviors.

Network and web risks

Phishing continues to flourish as a top attack vector for adversaries, as 25% of organizations had a user fall victim to a phishing link and 18% had users connect to risky hotspots.

Advanced persistent threats (APTs)

Advanced threat groups are stacking vulnerabilities to create sophisticated exploits. Through zero-click attacks, browser attacks, Apple and Android devices remain an active threat vector.

Threat trends facing macOS environments

Mac malware and threats

44% of Mac devices are experiencing malicious network traffic and 26% of organizations were impacted by cryptojacking attacks. Jamf Threat Labs added over 26,000 malware samples to their database in 2025.

In 2025, trojans represented about half of all attacks, while trojans, infostealers, adware, and potentially unwanted applications account for 90% of all attacks on Mac devices.

Most common Mac malware families

In 2025, PuAgent was the most common family of malware at 16.41%.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Jamf

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TagTag:
Jamf Security threat report Mobile security threat Device vulnerabilities

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