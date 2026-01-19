Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jamf Recognised as Gartner Endpoint Management Leader

January 19, 2026 | 12:30
(0) user say
The Apple device management specialist earned leader status in Gartner's authoritative industry analysis, acknowledged for its execution capabilities and strategic vision in endpoint management technology.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2026 - Jamf, (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools. Recognized for both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Jamf is the only Apple-first platform that unifies management, security, and AI-driven automation, giving organizations Apple-native depth, enterprise-grade security, and seamless integration with their existing stack. Jamf is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to manage, secure, and automate their Apple ecosystem. Cross-platform endpoint management tools force Apple devices into Windows-centric workflows, limiting visibility, automation, and security outcomes for IT and security teams. Jamf is built for how Apple actually works, with zero-touch deployment, same-day OS support, and automation that reduces IT effort, strengthens security, and improves the user experience.

"We believe being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant underscores Jamf's ability to execute today while continuing to innovate for the future," said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf. "As organizations scale with Apple across increasingly complex environments and industries, we remain focused on reducing their risk, simplifying their operations, and delivering the Apple experience employees love and IT teams trust."

The Gartner Magic Quadrant illustrates the competitive positioning of technology providers. Leaders like Jamf demonstrate strong execution today and a well-defined vision for tomorrow. To learn more, download this complementary version of the report from Jamf's website: https://www.jamf.com/resources/white-papers/gartner-magic-quadrant-endpoint-management-tools/

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools, Tom Cipolla, Lina Al Dana, Sunil Kumar, Robin Milton-Schonemann, Todd Larivee, Craig Fisler, 5 January 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

By Jamf

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Jamf gartner

Related Contents

Jamf reveals key Mac, mobile security trends in 2025 report

Jamf reveals key Mac, mobile security trends in 2025 report

Fortinet named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

Fortinet named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

PAObank Demonstrates Pilot at Port System Launch

PAObank Demonstrates Pilot at Port System Launch

ESET Debuts AI-Driven Security Service in Singapore

ESET Debuts AI-Driven Security Service in Singapore

JC-T Releases Two Singles from Third Album

JC-T Releases Two Singles from Third Album

Henkel Begins Anniversary Celebrations in 2026

Henkel Begins Anniversary Celebrations in 2026

Yongchun Promotes Cultural Heritage at Beijing Fashion Event

Yongchun Promotes Cultural Heritage at Beijing Fashion Event

AGNEZ MO Meets Fans at Madame Tussauds Singapore

AGNEZ MO Meets Fans at Madame Tussauds Singapore

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AEON Mall injects additional $113 million into Vietnam unit

AEON Mall injects additional $113 million into Vietnam unit

Tides of Heritage: A Tet speciality at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach

Tides of Heritage: A Tet speciality at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach

PAObank Demonstrates Pilot at Port System Launch

PAObank Demonstrates Pilot at Port System Launch

Key factors to watch in the stock market in early 2026

Key factors to watch in the stock market in early 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020