Hanoi police roll out comprehensive security for upcoming elections

On March 6, Lieutenant Colonel Bui Nhat Quang, head of the Planning Department of Hanoi Public Security, said the force has developed a system of directives and plans to ensure security for the election. "We have established the election security command to focus on directing and coordinating all plans," he stated.

"In addition, we have reviewed and evaluated the progress and quality of task implementation, promptly addressing any concerns to ensure that plans have been carried out seriously and effectively as directed," he said.

Furthermore, the department has advised Hanoi Party Committee and Hanoi Election Committee on many important solutions in ensuring security and order. Based on early identification of risks that could impact the election, police forces at all levels promptly advised Party committees, authorities, and relevant agencies to develop appropriate preventive and response plans, preventing the emergence of complex situations.

The department has also assigned professional units to strengthen forces at the grassroots level, directly guiding and supporting commune-level police in ensuring security and order. At the same time, it is continuing crime prevention efforts, strengthening comprehensive administrative inspection and control, and enhancing residence management and oversight of foreigners to promptly detect and address any security issues.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tung, director of Hanoi Public Security, has requested policemen at all levels to understand and implement the directives of the Central Committee, the Ministry of Public Security, and Hanoi Party Committee.

“All plans must be implemented at the highest level, strictly, decisively, and surely, but at the same time must be 'flexible and adaptable,' creating the right conditions for people to fully exercise their rights and civic duties, so that election day truly becomes a festival for all citizens,” Tung said.

Regarding key tasks in the coming period, Lieutenant General Tung instructed professional departments to send leaders, commanders, and officers directly to localities to coordinate with and guide commune-level police in ensuring security, fire prevention and control, and maintaining urban and public order.

At the same time, crime prevention efforts must be maintained at the highest level. The head of each commune or ward public security unit will be fully responsible to the city police department's board of directors and the election protection command for the security situation in their area.

