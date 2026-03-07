Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi police roll out comprehensive security for upcoming elections

March 07, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
Hanoi police have put in place comprehensive security measures for the upcoming elections for the National Assembly and people's councils.
Hanoi police roll out comprehensive security for upcoming elections

On March 6, Lieutenant Colonel Bui Nhat Quang, head of the Planning Department of Hanoi Public Security, said the force has developed a system of directives and plans to ensure security for the election. "We have established the election security command to focus on directing and coordinating all plans," he stated.

"In addition, we have reviewed and evaluated the progress and quality of task implementation, promptly addressing any concerns to ensure that plans have been carried out seriously and effectively as directed," he said.

Furthermore, the department has advised Hanoi Party Committee and Hanoi Election Committee on many important solutions in ensuring security and order. Based on early identification of risks that could impact the election, police forces at all levels promptly advised Party committees, authorities, and relevant agencies to develop appropriate preventive and response plans, preventing the emergence of complex situations.

The department has also assigned professional units to strengthen forces at the grassroots level, directly guiding and supporting commune-level police in ensuring security and order. At the same time, it is continuing crime prevention efforts, strengthening comprehensive administrative inspection and control, and enhancing residence management and oversight of foreigners to promptly detect and address any security issues.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tung, director of Hanoi Public Security, has requested policemen at all levels to understand and implement the directives of the Central Committee, the Ministry of Public Security, and Hanoi Party Committee.

“All plans must be implemented at the highest level, strictly, decisively, and surely, but at the same time must be 'flexible and adaptable,' creating the right conditions for people to fully exercise their rights and civic duties, so that election day truly becomes a festival for all citizens,” Tung said.

Regarding key tasks in the coming period, Lieutenant General Tung instructed professional departments to send leaders, commanders, and officers directly to localities to coordinate with and guide commune-level police in ensuring security, fire prevention and control, and maintaining urban and public order.

At the same time, crime prevention efforts must be maintained at the highest level. The head of each commune or ward public security unit will be fully responsible to the city police department's board of directors and the election protection command for the security situation in their area.

Upcoming NA bears extra significance with elections Upcoming NA bears extra significance with elections

The National Assembly is set to elect the country’s new state president and the legislature’s chairman this month, following leaders stepping down from the posts.
Online election contest launched to boost public understanding Online election contest launched to boost public understanding

An online contest has been launched nationwide to enhance public understanding of the 2026-2031 National Assembly and People’s Council elections, while promoting digital transformation in official communications.
NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has called for thorough voter outreach and election preparations as Vietnam approaches the March 15 polls for the National Assembly and People's Councils.
Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang and fellow National Assembly candidates met voters in Dien Bien to present their action programmes, pledging to support local development and better represent voter interests.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hanoi People's Committee elections Police Department security

Related Contents

Vietnamese businesses step up plans for cybersecurity centres

Vietnamese businesses step up plans for cybersecurity centres

Managing emerging threats in GenAI era with new AWS security services

Managing emerging threats in GenAI era with new AWS security services

Petrolimex Aviation taps CDNetworks to boost cloud cybersecurity

Petrolimex Aviation taps CDNetworks to boost cloud cybersecurity

ESET and Canon expand alliance to tackle Asia's security risks

ESET and Canon expand alliance to tackle Asia's security risks

Soprano boosts security with successful SOC 2 compliance milestone

Soprano boosts security with successful SOC 2 compliance milestone

CLDY boosts WordPress security with always-on 2FA feature

CLDY boosts WordPress security with always-on 2FA feature

Latest News ⁄ Society

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Final-week tasks stressed ahead of NA, People’s Council election

Final-week tasks stressed ahead of NA, People’s Council election

Election committees set voting hours for polls

Election committees set voting hours for polls

Vietnamese NA helps build institutional foundations for long-term development: Canadian researcher

Vietnamese NA helps build institutional foundations for long-term development: Canadian researcher

NA Vice Chairman inspects election preparations in southernmost Ca Mau province

NA Vice Chairman inspects election preparations in southernmost Ca Mau province

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020