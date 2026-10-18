ITL reaffirms position with third Vietnam National Brand recognition

The ceremony took place in Hanoi on October 16. At the event, ITL Corporation received the Vietnam National Brand title for again, following its achievements in 2022 and 2024.

ITL Corporation receives the Vietnam National Brand title for the third time, following its previous achievements in 2022 and 2024. Photo: ITL Corporation

Representing ITL Corporation, Dang Doan Kien, member of the Board of Directors and vice president - Investment, attended the ceremony. He received the honour from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, under the witness of leaders from the Party and the government, central and local authorities, and representatives from numerous enterprises across the country.

Tran Tuan Anh, executive co-chairman of ITL Corporation, said, "Receiving Vietnam National Brand recognition for the third time was a source of pride and an acknowledgment of the development direction the group is pursuing. ITL aims to create tangible, sustainable value for customers, partners, and the economy, while pushing Vietnam's logistics sector further onto the regional map."

“We aim not only to grow in scale and enhance quality, but also to build a shared logistics ecosystem with deep connections to global supply chains,” he added.

Established in 2008, the Vietnam National Brand is held biennially and has completed 10 selection cycles based on three core values: "Quality - Innovation - Pioneering Capacity." In 2026, 227 businesses received Vietnam National Brand recognition, more than seven times the number in the inaugural edition.

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung said, "The selection process was rigorous, objective, and transparent, with verification by ministries, agencies, and local authorities. Beyond honouring achievements, the programme inspires aspirations for further progress and demonstrates businesses’ commitment to the future."

This spirit is also reflected in ITL’s development journey spanning more than 26 years. Vietnam National Brand recognition acknowledges its past achievements while reinforcing its commitment to continuing to develop value-added logistics solutions, contributing to the advancement of the entire industry, and enhancing the overall competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses.

With a vision of becoming the “North Star,” a billion-dollar logistics enterprise in Vietnam, ITL is focusing on developing a comprehensive service ecosystem spanning aviation logistics, freight management, contract logistics, port logistics, and digitalised logistics. The group is also investing in warehouses, ports, inland container depots (ICDs), and cargo terminals, while expanding its road and inland waterway transport fleets, working towards an open logistics model that enables connectivity and resource sharing across the industry.

ITL currently owns five ports and ICDs stretching from northern to southern Vietnam, more than 700 prime movers and trucks, over 1,200 container trailers, 50,000 pallets, 34 barges, and a total warehouse area of 500,000 square metres. This infrastructure and fleet provide the foundation for the group to integrate multiple modes of transport and meet the market’s diverse logistics needs.

ITL is the GSA of more than 22 airlines, operating cargo transportation in more than 300 flights per week and maintaining a network of agents and partners in more than 190 countries and territories worldwide. Alongside expanding its operational capacity, the group is accelerating technology adoption to optimise processes, improve resource efficiency, and develop green logistics solutions, gradually reducing the environmental impact of supply chains.

In 2025, ITL was featured across prestigious national rankings, including the Top 500 Largest Enterprises in Vietnam, the Top 500 Largest Vietnamese Private Enterprises, and the Top 50 Vietnam the Best. The group was also named among the Top 10 Most Reputable Logistics Companies in 2025 in the international freight forwarding, warehousing, and third- and fourth-party logistics services category. These recognitions reflect ITL’s operational scale and competitiveness in the logistics industry.

Receiving Vietnam National Brand recognition again in 2026 solidifies the group’s reputation and provides additional momentum for ITL to pursue its development goals.

“We believe that a strong brand is defined not only by its achievements, but also by the value it can create for customers, partners, and communities amid the challenges and volatility ahead. With a long-term vision, a spirit of innovation, and a commitment to sustainable development, ITL will continue to advance its logistics capabilities, support the industry’s development, and help Vietnamese brands reach further across global supply chains,” said Tuan Anh.

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