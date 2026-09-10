ITL Corporation scoops two prestigious HR Awards

The awards ceremony was held on August 3 at Singapore, as part of the 35th World HRD Congress, bringing together senior HR professionals and business leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The two prestigious honours: Top Most HR Leaders – Asia 2026 and CHRO of the Year – Asia Business Leader 2026. Photos: ITL Corporation

This double recognition is a proud milestone that highlights Simon’s contributions to HR leadership, people capability development, and organisational transformation at ITL Corporation.

This is not only a proud milestone for Simon Thuc, but also recognition of ITL Corporation’s consistent strategic direction: building people capabilities as a strategic foundation for the group’s third Transformation journey and long-term growth.

For the logistics industry, which continues to evolve amid technological advancements, geopolitical shifts, and increasingly demanding expectations for service and operational capabilities, the challenge of talent management goes beyond recruitment and workforce development. It is also about building an organisation that can adapt, remain agile, and grow alongside the market.

This double recognition highlights Simon Thuc’s contributions to HR leadership, people capability development, and organisational transformation at ITL Corporation

Under Simon Thuc’s strategic leadership, ITL has continuously strengthened its Human Resources foundation by developing talent, embracing an employee-centric approach, and building capabilities to prepare the organisation for the future.

The Top Most HR Leaders – Asia award recognises HR leaders who demonstrate sustained leadership, strategic influence, a strong commitment to innovation, and meaningful contributions to the HR profession across Asia.

Meanwhile, the CHRO of the Year – Asia Business Leader recognition is presented to an exceptional chief human resources officer/senior HR leaders whose leadership demonstrates significant impact on people strategy, organisational transformation, employee experience, talent development, and business performance.

Against this backdrop, Simon Thuc’s receipt of both honours represents more than a personal achievement, it also marks a meaningful milestone in ITL’s ongoing journey of organisational development.

Behind every HR strategy are people; behind every talent development initiative are new capabilities being built, and behind every transformation journey is an organisation’s ability to adapt and prepare for the future.

For ITL, investing in people is not a peripheral initiative to growth. It is a strategic foundation of the group’s third Transformation journey towards the North Star, becoming a billion-dollar Logistics company.

This is not the first time Simon Thuc’s contributions have been recognised on international HR platforms.

He has previously received several international HR accolades, including the Global Inclusive Talent Leadership Award – Mighty 90 Winner (2024), Top Most HR Leaders – Vietnam (2025), and Global HR Tech Icons 2026 (March 2026).

The Asia Best Employer Brand Awards is a platform that recognises outstanding organisations and HR professionals for their excellence in Human Resources Management, Leadership, Employer Branding, Talent Management, Employee Engagement, Innovation, and Workplace Transformation. Nominations and research findings are evaluated through an independent assessment process involving HR professionals, industry leaders, academics, and experienced practitioners.

ITL: national champion of Vietnam logistics industry With more than five ports and ICDs, 500 trucks and prime movers, 30 barges and 500,000 square metres of warehouses all over the country, ITL offers various domestic and international logistics solutions, from End2End international freight, cold chain and general sales agent for more than 23 airlines.

ITL takes lead in making Vietnam’s logistics globally integrated Participating in the Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Southeast Asia exhibition and conference in Singapore, ITL reaffirmed its role in contributing to making Vietnam a new regional transit hub for goods.

ITL cements position at European logistics event By participating in the Transport Logistic & Air Cargo Europe Exhibition and Conference 2025, ITL Corporation has affirmed its international position as a trusted commercial bridge between Vietnam and the world.