Ireland's daa International becomes strategic and operational partner for Gia Binh International Airport

The appointment marks an important new chapter for daa International as it expands its global airport management and advisory work into one of the world’s most dynamic aviation markets.

Gia Binh International Airport is currently under construction approximately 40 km from Hanoi and forms part of Vietnam’s wider vision for continued economic growth, regional development and enhanced global connectivity.

Once complete, the airport is expected to play a central role in supporting the development of the Gia Binh district and strengthening Vietnam’s position as a major aviation, trade and logistics hub in Southeast Asia.

The project is being developed by Masterise Aviation Infrastructure JSC, with daa International appointed to bring strategic, operational and commercial airport expertise to support the planning, delivery and day-to-day operation of the airport.

Gia Binh International Airport is being designed to meet 5-star international standards and is benchmarked against leading global airports. The airport is planned to have capacity for up to 30 million passengers and 1.6 million tonnes of cargo per year by 2030, with a longer-term ambition to reach 50 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2050.

With modern operational systems, a strong commercial proposition and extensive international connectivity, the airport is intended to become a flagship gateway for Vietnam and the wider Southeast Asian region.

The development of Gia Binh International Airport reflects the significant growth potential of Vietnam’s aviation market and the country’s continued investment in infrastructure that supports tourism, trade, logistics, enterprise and regional connectivity.

Under the partnership, daa International will work closely with Masterise Aviation Infrastructure across a broad range of strategic and operational areas. This will include support for airport development planning, certification and regulatory readiness, operational concept design, commercial strategy, operational readiness and airport management.

daa International will bring experience from across its international portfolio, combining global airport best practice with a collaborative approach tailored to the needs of the local market.

A key focus of the partnership will be ensuring that Gia Binh International Airport is operationally ready from day one, with the systems, processes, people and commercial foundations required to deliver a high-quality passenger experience and strong long-term airport performance.

Nicholas Cole, daa’s deputy CEO, said, "We are proud to partner with Masterise Aviation Infrastructure on the development of Gia Binh International Airport. This is a landmark project for Vietnam."

"We look forward to bringing daa International’s experience and Irish aviation heritage to support the delivery of a high quality, future focused airport that sets new benchmarks for connectivity, passenger experience, and operational excellence. Just as importantly, we look forward to working alongside our partners to develop long-term local capability and expertise within Vietnam.”

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