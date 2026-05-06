Vietnam pushes to open new airport in 2026 amid tough challenges

According to a Government Office Notice dated May 5 on the conclusions of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung reviewing the progress of Long Thanh International Airport, this is a national key project and a strategic transport infrastructure initiative of special importance.

“The project has drawn significant attention and high expectations from the Party and state leaders, ministries, sectors, the public, and international partners. The Prime Minister and relevant Deputy Prime Ministers have been conducting regular and periodic inspections and providing direction for its implementation,” PM Hung said.

Under requirements set by the National Assembly, the project must be completed in 2026 despite ongoing challenges such as material shortages, price fluctuations, payment-related obstacles, and violations arising during implementation.

A view of Long Thanh International Airport

Completing the airport and putting it into commercial operation in 2026 is defined as a critical political task.

“Delays or disruptions must be avoided at all costs, as they would lead to waste of social resources, harm national credibility, and erode public and business confidence,” said PM Hung.

The PM instructed all entities involved to boost their sense of responsibility, maintain strong focus and determination, and urgently address all difficulties.

Immediate implementation of tasks must be carried out to ensure progress, quality and efficiency, with particular attention to several key measures.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) is tasked with urgently approving the consolidation of key leadership at Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) – the project’s developer – in accordance with regulations to enhance effectiveness in implementation.

This must be completed by May 7. As an immediate step, procedures are to be carried out to assign acting roles for the chairman of the Board of Directors and the general director based on the MoF’s proposed personnel plan.

At the same time, the MoF is to direct the task force on resolving payment-related obstacles to support and guide ACV in addressing financial and payment issues linked to the venture.

The Ministry of Construction has been assigned to provide guidance on adjusting material prices in accordance with contracts and to coordinate with localities to ensure adequate supply.

It is also responsible for timely inspections and acceptance of completed works and project components, while maintaining monitoring, synthesis of implementation status, and periodic reporting on difficulties.

The Ministry of Public Security is required to accelerate investigations and handle violations occurring during implementation.

It is also tasked with providing opinions to support ACV in settling payments for completed work.

In addition, the Ministry mus give feedback on ACV’s key personnel as proposed by the MoF, for approval of leadership consolidation before May 7.

The ACV bears full responsibility for the progress and quality of Component Project 3, which covers the essential airside and terminal infrastructure, forming the backbone of Long Thanh International Airport’s commercial functionality.

It must develop detailed daily construction plans, assign specific responsibilities, and submit periodic reports. Contractors are required to mobilise additional manpower and equipment to recover lost time.

Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai have been assigned to prioritise the allocation of construction materials and provide manpower support for the implementation.

PM Hung also assigned Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc to directly oversee ministries, sectors and relevant units in addressing obstacles and expediting implementation.

Solving problems to ensure completion schedule of Long Thanh International Airport Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has asked agencies to resolve any problems preventing the completion of Long Thanh International Airport.

Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport Long Thanh Airport has nearly 14,000 personnel and more than 1,000 pieces of machinery working around the clock, with many components running 3-5 months ahead of schedule to ensure operations can begin by December this year.