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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Maybank Investment Bank increases charter capital to over $134 million

June 22, 2026 | 16:38
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On June 22, Maybank Investment Bank completed a charter capital increase of VND1.29 trillion ($49.62 million), raising its total charter capital from $84.62 million to $134.23 million, an increase of nearly 59 per cent.
Maybank Investment Bank increases charter capital to over $134 million

The transaction marks Maybank Investment Bank's (MSVN) sixth capital increase since commencing operations in Vietnam in 2007 with an initial charter capital of $7.69 million. Over 19 years, the company’s capital has expanded more than seventeen-fold.

The strengthened capital position enhances MSVN’s capacity to support business expansion, invest in technology and product development, and meet growing client demand across Vietnam’s capital markets.

The increase comes at a time when Vietnam’s capital market continues to deepen, supported by regulatory reforms and progress in the country’s market upgrade roadmap. These developments are expected to improve market accessibility and attract broader participation from both domestic and international investors.

Kim Thien Quang, CEO of Maybank Investment Bank, said, "This capital increase represents a strategic step in advancing Maybank’s ROAR30 vision in Vietnam. It strengthens our ability to facilitate investment flows, reinforces our role as a bridge connecting Vietnam and ASEAN, and accelerates our transformation into a comprehensive wealth management advisory platform."

"With a stronger capital base, MSVN will continue expanding its product ecosystem, enhancing its research and advisory capabilities, and deepening investor connectivity to support the next phase of Vietnam’s capital market growth.

"Vietnam remains one of ASEAN’s fastest-growing economies and a key market in Maybank Group’s long-term regional strategy. Backed by the group’s financial strength and extensive network, MSVN is well-positioned to serve as an effective bridge between investors and businesses while contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam’s financial markets."

As part of Maybank Investment Banking Group, a leading franchise in ASEAN, MSVN remains focused on sustainable growth and long-term value creation. MSVN has also advised and arranged landmark transactions for leading Vietnamese corporations, including four VND-denominated bonds guaranteed by the Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility since 2023, connecting issuers with high-quality regional funding sources.

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By Thanh Van

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