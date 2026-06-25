AMC Robotics signs lease agreement for manufacturing facility in Vietnam

The facility will be operated by AMCV Co., Ltd., AMC Robotics' wholly owned Vietnamese subsidiary, and represents a significant step forward in the company's strategy to build scalable robotics manufacturing capabilities.

The company’s phase 1 operations will focus on production of the company's NovaArm robotic arm, designed for high-load, high-precision warehouse sorting and industrial automation applications. The company expects to complete the Vietnamese facility’s build out and production line commissioning, with initial production targeted to commence in the second half of 2026.

AMC Robotics expects to invest approximately $3.5 million in the build-out and equipping of the Vietnam facility through Phase 1. The facility is being configured around standardised production lines for precision assembly, complemented by whole-machine calibration and automated end-of-line testing–an approach intended to deliver consistent product quality, improve manufacturing yield, and enable cost-efficient, scalable volume production.

AMC Robotics plans to leverage the Vietnam facility's manufacturing and testing infrastructure as a foundation for future expansion, including production of the Kyro quadruped robotic dog. The facility supports the company’s long-term strategy to integrate its robotics hardware and AI software into a unified production platform.

By localising manufacturing in a competitive-cost region and standardising its production and testing processes, AMC Robotics intends to establish a cost structure that supports improved unit economics as production volumes increase.

"Securing this facility marks an important step as we transition from product development to manufacturing execution," said Sean Da, chairman and CEO of AMC Robotics. "We believe the Vietnam operation provides the infrastructure needed to support the launch of NovaArm and establishes a scalable foundation for future products, including Kyro. As we continue advancing our commercialisation strategy, this facility is expected to position us to scale efficiently while supporting long-term growth opportunities.”

AMC Robotics establishes Vietnam subsidiary to support robotics manufacturing AMC Robotics Corporation, an AI-driven robotics solutions company, has announced the establishment of a Vietnamese subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City.to support the manufacturing and production scale-up of its robotic dog, Kyro.

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