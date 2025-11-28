Saigon Food accelerates global export readiness with translation solution

The Gen AI solution has enabled SGF to effectively streamline its documentation for global exports, enhancing regulatory compliance and operational speed. The initiative was conceived and implemented by award-winning cloud and data transformation partner Cloud Kinetics, and is powered by Gen AI technology from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

SGF has launched a Gen AI-powered translation platform. Photo: AWS

As a key exporter to Japan with planned expansion into the EU, US, and Korea, SGF, a member of the Maruha Nichiro Group (Japan), regularly handles high volumes of specialised multilingual technical documents. This includes production procedures, HACCP, MSC, BRC, ISO certifications, QA/QC reports, and product labels requiring translations between Vietnamese, Japanese, and English.

Manual translation processes were time-consuming, costly, and prone to errors in specialised food industry terminology, creating compliance risks that could jeopardize international safety standards and disrupt export operations.

To address these challenges, SGF partnered with Cloud Kinetics to build its specialised AI translation platform. The system leveraged the power of AWS’s cutting-edge Gen AI services including: Amazon Translate to provide high-speed automated translations; Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 3.5 on Amazon Bedrock to standardise industry terminology (e.g., HACCP, ISO) and ensure contextual accuracy; and OCR Technology and an automated pipeline to process various file types (DOCX, PDF, XLSX, PPTX, images), preserving document formatting.

The AI translation platform has delivered breakthrough benefits. First is operational speed. Document translation and processing time has been reduced by over 75 per cent through automated formatting, enabling faster responses to international partners, especially for urgent shipments and inspections.

Second is meeting global compliance standards. Food terminology and HACCP/ISO safety standards are now consistent across languages, minimising legal risks and standardising packaging.

Third is cost and resource savings. Manual translation and editing costs have been cut by 45 per cent, freeing staff to focus on research and development (R&D) and product quality improvement.

Four is data sovereignty and control. An internal AI system provides full control over language, data, and processes while maintaining corporate data security and sovereignty.

Le Quoc Hung, vice general director of SGF, said, "The Gen AI solution, brought to life by Cloud Kinetics and AWS, has enabled us to become faster, more accurate, more agile, and more efficient. By placing digital transformation, and Gen AI specifically, at the core of our business development strategy, this solution ensures we remain a pioneering enterprise in leveraging the power of Industry 4.0 in our operations. This is a testament to how Vietnamese businesses can apply technology to constantly refine themselves and reach out to the world."

"As global food manufacturers face increasing pressure to meet diverse regulatory requirements and accelerate time-to-market, Gen AI and cloud technologies are emerging as critical enablers of transformation. We are proud to support SGF’s journey in leveraging these technologies to transform their global operations. Their success demonstrates the tangible business value Gen AI delivers in driving growth and operational excellence," said Eric Yeo, country general manager of AWS Vietnam.

The new AI platform, while dramatically boosting SGF’s efficiency and reach, also sets a new operational benchmark for the entire Vietnamese food processing industry.

As Phuc Anh Do, managing director for Vietnam at Cloud Kinetics, pointed out, “Our goal was to provide the precise AI capabilities SGF needed to overcome complex export hurdles and build operational efficiency. The initiative affirms how using AI technology smartly, with focused goals and the right partners, gives local companies a strong edge when competing on the world stage.”

SGF, established in 2003, is one of Vietnam's leading enterprises in ready-to-eat food and seafood exports. SGF currently owns five modern factories, employs nearly 2,000 staff, and maintains an extensive distribution system.

Cloud Kinetics is a leading digital transformation and managed services partner with deep and extensive hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, AI, and data expertise. Through cloud-powered AI innovation, Cloud Kinetics enables businesses to re-imagine their technology, build, scale, and drive tangible business outcomes. As a top-tier partner of AWS and other IT leaders, Cloud Kinetics leverages the best of the tech ecosystem for its customers.

Cloud Kinetics is headquartered in Singapore and operates globally across Asia, Australia, and the United States.

