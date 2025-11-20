Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam International Hardware & Hand Tools Expo to open in early December

November 20, 2025 | 09:47
(0) user say
The 10th Vietnam International Hardware & Hand Tools Expo (VHHE 2025) will take place from December 4–6 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event is expected to gather 380 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories across a total exhibition area of 450 booths, reaffirming its position as the only specialised hardware and hand tools exhibition in Vietnam accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). This certification stands as a prestigious international recognition of VHHE’s organisational quality and commercial value in Vietnam.

The converging point of technology, and connection in the hardware and tools industry, VHHE 2025 will focus on showcasing two major sectors – hand tools and building hardware – both experiencing strong growth driven by consumer trends and the rising DIY culture in Vietnam.

Vietnam International Hardware & Hand Tools Expo to open in early December
Photo: VINEXAD

The exhibition will serve as a premier sourcing destination for distributors, importers, agents, supermarkets, and buyers in the mechanical and tool industries, while also being a creative playground for tool enthusiasts, repairers, and DIY lovers.

Alongside renowned brands that regularly participate such as Patta, Markwell, Blueshark, United Jumbo, Viet-Screw, Phu Thai, Disen Tools, Minglei Tools, Minh Khang, and Wedo Tools, visitors will discover hundreds of new brands from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, China, and Italy.

Exhibitors will introduce thousands of new products, devices, solutions, and technologies in manufacturing, construction, mechanical engineering, and DIY applications.

In addition, the industrial machinery and work safety sectors will present a wide range of machining equipment, precision mechanical tools, industrial materials, and protective gear such as workwear, safety shoes, and gloves – addressing the growing needs for automation, productivity, and workplace safety across factories and construction sites.

Vietnam has emerged as one of the most dynamic manufacturing and mechanical processing hubs in Southeast Asia, with increasing demand for tools, machinery, materials, and hardware products. Along with rapid urbanisation, construction growth, and the expanding DIY trend, Vietnam offers tremendous opportunities for global enterprises seeking business partnerships and investment expansion.

Alongside the professional trade exhibition space, VHHE 2025 will feature a series of in-depth and engaging concurrent activities. Among them, an international panel discussion on the draft national standards for Vietnam’s lift industry is expected to be a key highlight, directly connected to the supporting industries – particularly precision engineering, metal components, electrical/electronic systems, and technical materials serving the production, assembly, and localisation of lift equipment.

The event will provide an opportunity for experts and businesses to exchange insights on technological directions and policies for developing supply chains in the new context.

In addition, a seminar titled “From Vietnam to the World: Unlocking E-commerce Export Potential with Amazon” promises to offer practical perspectives on global online business trends. The programme will share strategies to expand export markets via cross-border e-commerce platforms, enabling Vietnamese manufacturers, especially in the hardware and hand tools sectors, to effectively access international sales channels, strengthen competitiveness, and enhance the global presence of Vietnamese brands.

At the same time, a site visit to Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park will be organised to provide participants with a firsthand look at the area’s production capacity and industrial infrastructure, thereby opening up new opportunities for collaboration and investment between domestic and international enterprises.

With the DIY trend continuing to expand, VHHE 2025 will once again bring a creative experience space for tool lovers. A DIY workshop, co-organised by Saigon 69 Wood Studio and MAKITA, invites visitors to engage in hands-on crafting, explore modern tool lines, and receive attractive gifts. These activities will deliver lively, real-world experiences and enhance the exhibition’s value through business exchange, technical learning, and creative inspiration, further spreading the DIY spirit within the community.

VHHE 2025 will be held concurrently with the Vietnam Elevator Expo 2025, Vietnam Home & Garden Expo 2025, and the 23rd Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City (VIETNAM EXPO HCMC 2025). The convergence of these four specialised exhibitions within the same timeframe and venue will increase visitor traffic and broaden cross-sectoral business connections, enabling enterprises to explore opportunities across mechanical engineering, construction, materials, home and garden décor, and general trade.

Altogether, the event cluster will feature over 1,000 booths and welcome more than 25,000 trade visitors over three days, creating a comprehensive, high-impact, and internationally connected trade platform.

Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2024 to open Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2024 to open

The 9th Vietnam International Exhibition on Hardware and Hand Tools – Vietnam Hardware & Hand ToolsExpo 2024 (VHHE) will officially take place in Ho Chi Minh City from December 5-7, expecting to bring new cooperation opportunities for the business community.
China International Hardware Fair - one of the most powerful hardware events, will be held on March 24-26, 2025, Shanghai China International Hardware Fair - one of the most powerful hardware events, will be held on March 24-26, 2025, Shanghai

China International Hardware Fair, organized by Beijing Jinyi Youlian Exhibition Co., Ltd. , sponsored by China National Hardware Electric and Chemical Commercial Association, is one of the most powerful hardware fairs in the world.
Southco Unveils Smart Hardware Innovations at Computex 2025 Southco Unveils Smart Hardware Innovations at Computex 2025

From access solutions to precision-engineered fasteners, Southco is reshaping connectivity in the digital era.
The AI Era Edge Hardware Revolution: Lens Technology’s Vision and Execution The AI Era Edge Hardware Revolution: Lens Technology’s Vision and Execution

Lens Technology Co., Ltd. today presented a keynote address titled "The AI Era Edge Hardware Revolution: Lens Technology's Vision and Execution" at the GF Securities 2025 Global Investment Forum and Closed-Door Session for Premium Listed Companies.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam International Hardware & Hand Tools Expo Vietnam hardware Hand Tools VHHE 2025

Related Contents

Southco Unveils Smart Hardware Innovations at Computex 2025

Southco Unveils Smart Hardware Innovations at Computex 2025

China International Hardware Fair - one of the most powerful hardware events, will be held on March 24-26, 2025, Shanghai

China International Hardware Fair - one of the most powerful hardware events, will be held on March 24-26, 2025, Shanghai

Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2024 to open

Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2024 to open

Haiphong marks inauguration of $30 million door closer plant

Haiphong marks inauguration of $30 million door closer plant

United, Alaska Airlines report loose hardware on 737 MAX planes

United, Alaska Airlines report loose hardware on 737 MAX planes

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance expands to Vietnam with telemedicine solutions

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance expands to Vietnam with telemedicine solutions

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance brings telemedicine to Vietnam's digital transformation

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance brings telemedicine to Vietnam's digital transformation

Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centres

Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centres

Vietnam – CPTPP trade turnover reaches nearly $103 billion in first 10 months

Vietnam – CPTPP trade turnover reaches nearly $103 billion in first 10 months

CEEC marks 10th anniversary in Ho Chi Minh City

CEEC marks 10th anniversary in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnamese student shares climate message at COP30

Vietnamese student shares climate message at COP30

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnam – CPTPP trade turnover reaches nearly $103 billion in first 10 months

Vietnam – CPTPP trade turnover reaches nearly $103 billion in first 10 months

New Vietnam–Australia network aims to advance smart agriculture

New Vietnam–Australia network aims to advance smart agriculture

Living with water: from policy to practice of the 'sponge cities' concept

Living with water: from policy to practice of the 'sponge cities' concept

GSK expands efforts to fight antimicrobial resistance in Vietnam

GSK expands efforts to fight antimicrobial resistance in Vietnam

Circular solutions help Vietnamese farmers turn by-products into resources

Circular solutions help Vietnamese farmers turn by-products into resources

Organon and UNFPA advance reproductive health services

Organon and UNFPA advance reproductive health services

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020