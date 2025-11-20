Vietnam International Hardware & Hand Tools Expo to open in early December

The event is expected to gather 380 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories across a total exhibition area of 450 booths, reaffirming its position as the only specialised hardware and hand tools exhibition in Vietnam accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). This certification stands as a prestigious international recognition of VHHE’s organisational quality and commercial value in Vietnam.

The converging point of technology, and connection in the hardware and tools industry, VHHE 2025 will focus on showcasing two major sectors – hand tools and building hardware – both experiencing strong growth driven by consumer trends and the rising DIY culture in Vietnam.

The exhibition will serve as a premier sourcing destination for distributors, importers, agents, supermarkets, and buyers in the mechanical and tool industries, while also being a creative playground for tool enthusiasts, repairers, and DIY lovers.

Alongside renowned brands that regularly participate such as Patta, Markwell, Blueshark, United Jumbo, Viet-Screw, Phu Thai, Disen Tools, Minglei Tools, Minh Khang, and Wedo Tools, visitors will discover hundreds of new brands from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, China, and Italy.

Exhibitors will introduce thousands of new products, devices, solutions, and technologies in manufacturing, construction, mechanical engineering, and DIY applications.

In addition, the industrial machinery and work safety sectors will present a wide range of machining equipment, precision mechanical tools, industrial materials, and protective gear such as workwear, safety shoes, and gloves – addressing the growing needs for automation, productivity, and workplace safety across factories and construction sites.

Vietnam has emerged as one of the most dynamic manufacturing and mechanical processing hubs in Southeast Asia, with increasing demand for tools, machinery, materials, and hardware products. Along with rapid urbanisation, construction growth, and the expanding DIY trend, Vietnam offers tremendous opportunities for global enterprises seeking business partnerships and investment expansion.

Alongside the professional trade exhibition space, VHHE 2025 will feature a series of in-depth and engaging concurrent activities. Among them, an international panel discussion on the draft national standards for Vietnam’s lift industry is expected to be a key highlight, directly connected to the supporting industries – particularly precision engineering, metal components, electrical/electronic systems, and technical materials serving the production, assembly, and localisation of lift equipment.

The event will provide an opportunity for experts and businesses to exchange insights on technological directions and policies for developing supply chains in the new context.

In addition, a seminar titled “From Vietnam to the World: Unlocking E-commerce Export Potential with Amazon” promises to offer practical perspectives on global online business trends. The programme will share strategies to expand export markets via cross-border e-commerce platforms, enabling Vietnamese manufacturers, especially in the hardware and hand tools sectors, to effectively access international sales channels, strengthen competitiveness, and enhance the global presence of Vietnamese brands.

At the same time, a site visit to Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park will be organised to provide participants with a firsthand look at the area’s production capacity and industrial infrastructure, thereby opening up new opportunities for collaboration and investment between domestic and international enterprises.

With the DIY trend continuing to expand, VHHE 2025 will once again bring a creative experience space for tool lovers. A DIY workshop, co-organised by Saigon 69 Wood Studio and MAKITA, invites visitors to engage in hands-on crafting, explore modern tool lines, and receive attractive gifts. These activities will deliver lively, real-world experiences and enhance the exhibition’s value through business exchange, technical learning, and creative inspiration, further spreading the DIY spirit within the community.

VHHE 2025 will be held concurrently with the Vietnam Elevator Expo 2025, Vietnam Home & Garden Expo 2025, and the 23rd Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City (VIETNAM EXPO HCMC 2025). The convergence of these four specialised exhibitions within the same timeframe and venue will increase visitor traffic and broaden cross-sectoral business connections, enabling enterprises to explore opportunities across mechanical engineering, construction, materials, home and garden décor, and general trade.

Altogether, the event cluster will feature over 1,000 booths and welcome more than 25,000 trade visitors over three days, creating a comprehensive, high-impact, and internationally connected trade platform.

