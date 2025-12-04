Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

With the goal of establishing an effective, comprehensive, and strategically oriented business platform, IGHE 2025 will serve as a vital bridge connecting domestic and international suppliers with buyers, thereby promoting cooperation and expanding business opportunities in the housewares and gifting sectors.

IGHE 2024. Photo: Vinexad

The event is expected to cover 10,000 square metres with more than 500 booths, featuring over 250 exhibitors showcasing more than 10,000 products. It will offer a comprehensive display across the entire housewares, gifts, and home decor supply chain.

IGHE 2025 will present a diverse product range, including kitchenware, stainless steel items, eco-friendly products, thermal bottles and multifunctional home appliances, decorative items, room fragrances, smart storage solutions, travel and outdoor living, Christmas decor, and seasonal products.

IGHE 2025 will bring together numerous international brands and top manufacturers showcasing their latest products, including Sanrio and Chiikawa thermos bottles (X&W), multifunctional lunch box and tableware sets (Wuyu Technology), aroma and essential oil collections (Kuangshi Zhiyuan), and outdoor tents and camping gear (RunSen).

The exhibition will also feature major industrial clusters from China, including stainless-steel kitchenware (Chaozhou), Christmas decorations (Meizhou), ceramic products (Dapu), and gifts and fashion accessories (Yiwu).

Alongside its professional trade exhibition space, IGHE 2025 will offer a rich and immersive series of specialised activities, including seminars gathering industry experts, designers, and marketing specialists who will provide in-depth analyses of consumer trends, sustainable materials, product innovation, and brand strategies. New products will also be showcased and a business-to-business matching session will be held.

IGHE 2025 is being organised by Chaoyu Expo in collaboration with Vinexad.

