Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

December 04, 2025 | 19:11
The Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo (IGHE) will take place from December 18-20 in Ho Chi Minh City.

With the goal of establishing an effective, comprehensive, and strategically oriented business platform, IGHE 2025 will serve as a vital bridge connecting domestic and international suppliers with buyers, thereby promoting cooperation and expanding business opportunities in the housewares and gifting sectors.

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to take place in Ho Chi Minh City
IGHE 2024. Photo: Vinexad

The event is expected to cover 10,000 square metres with more than 500 booths, featuring over 250 exhibitors showcasing more than 10,000 products. It will offer a comprehensive display across the entire housewares, gifts, and home decor supply chain.

IGHE 2025 will present a diverse product range, including kitchenware, stainless steel items, eco-friendly products, thermal bottles and multifunctional home appliances, decorative items, room fragrances, smart storage solutions, travel and outdoor living, Christmas decor, and seasonal products.

IGHE 2025 will bring together numerous international brands and top manufacturers showcasing their latest products, including Sanrio and Chiikawa thermos bottles (X&W), multifunctional lunch box and tableware sets (Wuyu Technology), aroma and essential oil collections (Kuangshi Zhiyuan), and outdoor tents and camping gear (RunSen).

The exhibition will also feature major industrial clusters from China, including stainless-steel kitchenware (Chaozhou), Christmas decorations (Meizhou), ceramic products (Dapu), and gifts and fashion accessories (Yiwu).

Alongside its professional trade exhibition space, IGHE 2025 will offer a rich and immersive series of specialised activities, including seminars gathering industry experts, designers, and marketing specialists who will provide in-depth analyses of consumer trends, sustainable materials, product innovation, and brand strategies. New products will also be showcased and a business-to-business matching session will be held.

IGHE 2025 is being organised by Chaoyu Expo in collaboration with Vinexad.

Rising appetite for home decoration Rising appetite for home decoration

Both foreign and local companies are stepping up investment in furniture and home decoration showrooms in order to meet the local customer demand for ornamental luxury furniture for their homes.
VIFA ASEAN 2025 showcases regional furniture trends VIFA ASEAN 2025 showcases regional furniture trends

VIFA ASEAN 2025 brings together Southeast Asia's leading furniture and handicraft makers, showcasing the region's creativity and craftsmanship.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Gifts & Housewares Expo expo Vietnam IGHE Housewares home décor

