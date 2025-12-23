Vietnam opens arms wide to talent with high-tech nous

Phan Anh Vu, partner, and Ho Nguyen Anh Thu, junior associate, Indochine Counsel Law Firm

Central to this effort was the issuance of Resolution No.57-NQ/TW, designed to usher in a new era of “talent openness” and a more enabling legal framework for science, technology, and innovation. Vietnam has since introduced a range of policies targeting experts, scientists, and technology investors, creating a more open and dynamic regulatory environment for science and technology development.

Decree No.219/2025/ND-CP, effective from August, expands work permit exemptions for eligible foreigners certified by the provincial people’s committee, ministry or ministerial agency to work in certain priority sectors such as finance, science, technology, innovation, national digital transformation, and the priority sectors for socioeconomic development.

The decree also refines the definition of “expert”, allowing individuals with a university degree and at least one year of relevant experience to qualify in priority fields, significantly broadening Vietnam’s ability to attract global specialists. Together, these changes significantly enhance Vietnam’s ability to attract global specialists and create broader employment opportunities in strategic industries.

In line with Resolution 57, Vietnam has adopted a more integrated approach to talent policy, introducing a comprehensive incentive framework that combines welfare support, tax benefits, retaining top-tier talent mechanisms, and long-term investment in training.

In particular, the newly enacted Law on Digital Technology Industry (DTI) aims to establish a unified policy ecosystem to enhance Vietnam’s competitiveness in the global high-tech talent market for eligible professionals.

Under this framework, foreign high-tech professionals may be granted a five-year temporary residence card. Their spouses and children under 18 are granted residence for a corresponding duration, together with facilitation and support from local authorities in matters such as school enrolment and employment-related procedures.

A draft decree guiding the DTI law, currently open for public consultation, introduces an integrated welfare package for high-quality tech personnel. This includes training and upskilling support, priority in recruitment and promotion, preferential tax treatment, housing assistance, streamlined immigration procedures, and dedicated incentives for top-tier scientists and foreign experts. Special incentives may also be approved by the prime minister.

Under the new framework, experts working in semiconductors, AI, digital research and development (R&D), and technology workforce training can enjoy personal income tax exemptions for their first five years in Vietnam, covering all income from salaries, wages, and related professional payments.

For enterprises, expenses for digital technology R&D may qualify for increased additional deductions when calculating corporate taxable income. This creates a strong incentive for companies to expand R&D activities, establish design centres or laboratories, and accelerate innovation.

Vietnam is cultivating a high-tech workforce ecosystem built on empowering individuals to realise their full potential. Key talent groups, including chief engineers, outstanding young scientists, and elite engineers benefit from flexible evaluation mechanisms, priority recruitment, and access to strategic technology initiatives.

Importantly, these policies extend beyond the private sector. Individuals meeting the criteria for high-quality digital technology talent may be recruited into the civil service or public employee system without competitive examinations and may be considered for leadership or managerial appointments without standard seniority or planning requirements, subject to institutional needs. Preferential attraction, remuneration, and recognition policies for high-quality human resources also apply.

In parallel, qualified civil servants and public employees with digital technology expertise may be seconded, rotated, or assigned across agencies and organisations in accordance with regulations, reflecting a deliberate effort to optimise the deployment of high-tech personnel.

Alongside attracting global talent, Vietnam is investing heavily in developing its domestic high-tech workforce. Key priorities include digital education platforms, digital university models, advanced research institutes, specialised training centres, and strategic technology laboratories.

Collaborative training programmes between universities, research institutes, and enterprises are encouraged to ensure that skill development aligns with market demand. These initiatives include the development of online training platforms and digital universities, upgrading research and innovation centres, and joint training initiatives for digital technology personnel with domestic and international partners. This multi-layered approach aims to strengthen Vietnam’s long-term talent pipeline.

Vietnam’s coordinated reforms on residency, welfare, taxation, and recruitment have created one of the most favourable environments in the region for investors and enterprises seeking to expand R&D centres, chip design operations, AI laboratories, and high-tech manufacturing in Vietnam. Enhanced access to global specialists, combined with a rapidly growing pool of young domestic engineers, enables companies to accelerate team building, shorten development cycles, and strengthen technology localisation.

As competition for high-tech talent intensifies worldwide and investment flows continue shifting towards Southeast Asia, early movers in Vietnam are well positioned to capture strategic advantages across the emerging technology value chain.

Beyond admin reform, Vietnam’s recent policy shift reflects a clear ambition to move up the global technology value chain. With additional guiding regulations under the DTI law currently under consultation, the policy framework for high-tech development continues to take shape.

By opening its doors wider than ever to global high-tech talent, Vietnam is sending a clear message: it is ready to compete and to lead in the next era of regional innovation and technological transformation.