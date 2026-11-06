Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hyundai mulls investment in Posco battery anode plant in Vietnam

November 06, 2026 | 15:29
(0) user say
Posco Future M announced on November 3 that the company signed a Letter of Intent with Hyundai Motor Group to explore an equity investment worth 100 billion won ($74.4 million) in its battery anode plant in Vietnam.
Hyundai mulls investment in Posco battery anode plant in Vietnam
Photo: Posco Future M

As reported by The Korea Herald, Hyundai Motor Group will consider taking a stake in the project and seek priority purchasing rights for its synthetic graphite anode materials. The companies also agreed to collaborate on early-stage product development and quality assessments to meet electric vehicle performance requirements.

Through the proposed collaboration, Posco Future M will speed up construction of its overseas production facility. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group will secure a more stable supply of critical battery materials.

The two companies will work towards concluding investment and procurement agreements, while jointly developing and assessing the quality of artificial graphite anode materials for Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicles.

Posco Future M was granted an investment registration certificate and enterprise registration by Thai Nguyen authorities for its plant at Song Cong II Industrial Park on April 23.

Commercial operations are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028. Once operational, the plant is expected to produce up to 46,000 tonnes of artificial graphite annually, generating more than $150 million in yearly revenue.

Posco Future M has already secured customer orders for the project's initial phase and is now exploring a second investment phase to expand production.

Synthetic graphite anodes play a key role in improving battery performance and lifespan. As a result, they are increasingly important for carmakers looking for higher-performance EV batteries.

Hyundai HT accelerates push into northern Vietnam's smart home market Hyundai HT accelerates push into northern Vietnam's smart home market

On July 20, Hyundai HT Co., Ltd., a specialist in smart home technology, signed a series of strategic cooperation agreements and MoUs with major real estate developers in Hanoi.
South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen

Battery material and chemical company Posco Future M will develop a new synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen.
Posco Future M’s $282 million investment set for Q3 Posco Future M’s $282 million investment set for Q3

Posco Future M, the Vietnam arm of South Korean conglomerate Posco, will invest in a $282 million battery materials project in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, its first overseas venture in the artificial graphite segment.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hyundai Motor Group Posco Future M battery anode plant

Related Contents

Posco Future M’s $282 million investment set for Q3

Posco Future M’s $282 million investment set for Q3

South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen

South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen

Hyundai Chair presents 2026 vision for AI driven customer focus

Hyundai Chair presents 2026 vision for AI driven customer focus

Hyundai Motor Group Commits to U.S. Growth with USD 21 Billion Investment

Hyundai Motor Group Commits to U.S. Growth with USD 21 Billion Investment

Hyundai Jump School Education Volunteer officially launched in Vietnam

Hyundai Jump School Education Volunteer officially launched in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

65 nationalities at UNIS Hanoi answer the call for "dialogue over division"

65 nationalities at UNIS Hanoi answer the call for "dialogue over division"

EU-backed project to boost Vietnam’s sustainable coffee exports

EU-backed project to boost Vietnam’s sustainable coffee exports

Translating scientific evidence into practice for dengue control

Translating scientific evidence into practice for dengue control

Standard Chartered Hanoi Heritage Marathon 2026 ready for race day

Standard Chartered Hanoi Heritage Marathon 2026 ready for race day

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020