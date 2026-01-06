Corporate

Hyundai Chair presents 2026 vision for AI driven customer focus

January 06, 2026 | 11:18
The strategy prioritises a customer-centric approach and deeper collaboration within a broader AI powered mobility ecosystem.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (The Group) today shared its 2026 strategic vision with global employees, with Executive Chair Euisun Chung presenting priorities focused on continuous customer-focused transformation, strengthened ecosystem competitiveness, and AI-driven innovation to navigate evolving market dynamics and lead new industry standards.

During his new year remarks, Executive Chair Chung presented five key strategic priorities — customer-focused evolution, agile decision-making, ecosystem competitiveness, bold collaboration, and leading new industry standards — to navigate the evolving global landscape.

Driving Transformation Through Customer Focus

Executive Chair Chung opened by expressing gratitude to employees and customers, acknowledging 2025's unprecedented business environment changes while thanking employees for their exceptional performance and customers for their continued trust. He noted that 2026 will bring both headwinds and opportunities as the global business landscape continues to evolve rapidly.

Chung emphasized continuous transformation driven by customer insights. "When conditions get tough and competition fierce, our greatest strength will be our ability to continuously evolve by staying close to our customers," he said.

Specifically, he encouraged employees to take a moment and assess some fundamental questions: "Did we thoroughly reflect customers' perspectives in our products? Did we ever compromise in the process of planning or development? Can we confidently speak of our quality in front of customers? Through these questions, we can look back upon ourselves squarely and strive for progress, thereby keeping ourselves resilient against any challenges," he said.

Agile Decision-Making Through Direct Engagement

Executive Chair Chung welcomed transformation in work methods and leadership. "Leaders must step out into the field, engage directly with people, and understand the essence of situations firsthand," he said.

He emphasized the importance of speed and clarity in organizational operations. "Above all, what matters most is fast and clear communication, and agile decision-making that is free from formality. Let us work more efficiently," he said, highlighting that by fresh thinking of its approaches, the Group can continue to achieve innovation.

Building Competitive Advantage Through Ecosystem Strength

Executive Chair Chung reinforced the importance of ecosystem strength, noting that Group businesses such as vehicle and humanoid robot manufacturing each involve tens of thousands of components, requiring exceptional performance and quality across the entire production chain.

"The strength of our supply ecosystem directly amplifies our competitive advantage. Sustainable growth is possible only when the whole ecosystem stays healthy," he said.

Bold Collaboration for AI-Driven Transformation

Executive Chair Chung emphasized that as AI technology rapidly develops and competitive dynamics shift, the global manufacturing industry is undergoing a major transition. He highlighted the need to advance through bold collaboration with diverse partners in navigating this AI-driven transformation.

"Looking at the automotive market alone, we've entered an era where core product competitiveness is determined by AI capabilities," he noted. Chung emphasized that Hyundai Motor Group is rapidly building capabilities to compete at the highest level, leveraging world-class product design and manufacturing expertise, plus valuable data from manufacturing sites and user experiences.

He shared his strong belief in the Group's competitiveness in the physical AI field and how this will continue to grow to serve customers. "We possess world-class capabilities in the design and manufacturing of physical products. If we envision a bigger future and boldly expand collaboration with various partners to broaden the industrial ecosystem, I am confident we will deliver greater value to customers," he said.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

By PR Newswire

Hyundai Motor Group

TagTag:
hyundai Chair Euisun Chung Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung

