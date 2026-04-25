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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Posco Future M’s $282 million investment set for Q3

April 25, 2026 | 09:00
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Posco Future M, the Vietnam arm of South Korean conglomerate Posco, will invest in a $282 million battery materials project in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, its first overseas venture in the artificial graphite segment.
Posco Future M’s $282 million investment set for Q3
Posco Future M’s anode material manufacturing plant in Pohang, North Gyeongsang province. Source: Posco Future M

Local authorities in Thai Nguyen, on April 23, granted an investment registration certificate and enterprise registration to Posco Future M for a plant producing artificial graphite anode materials at Song Cong II Industrial Park, invested by Viglacera.

The venture represents Posco's first overseas venture in this business line since entering the sector in 2011, and is also Vietnam’s first large-scale facility dedicated to battery anode materials.

According to the investor, construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year, with commercial operations targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028.

Once operational, the plant is expected to produce up to 46,000 tonnes of artificial graphite annually, generating more than $150 million in yearly revenue.

The facility is projected to employ more than 300 workers and supply battery materials not only across Southeast Asia but also to global markets, including the United States.

According to Posco Future M, it has been expanding supply discussions with multiple global customers while accelerating efforts to build a more resilient supply chain. Vietnam has emerged as a strategic production hub, offering advantages in power, labour, and logistics costs, as well as a favourable trade environment with key markets such as the US.

Vuong Quoc Tuan, Chairman of Thai Nguyen People's Committee said, “We expect that the venture will catalyse inflows into local supporting industries. The provincial government also asked infrastructure developer Viglacera to ensure adequate utilities and services at the industrial park and to support the investor in accelerating construction and operations.”

Posco Group, which has operated in Vietnam since opening a Hanoi office in 1991, plans to expand its footprint beyond steel into battery materials, reinforcing economic cooperation between the two countries while strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia’s fast-growing industrial ecosystem. The group has invested $2 billion so far.

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POSCO, constantly reflecting on the role of companies in modern society, believes that companies must actively respond to changing societal expectations over time and meet the demands of various social stakeholders. This is the path to increasing a company’s intrinsic value.
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By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
Posco Future M posco FDI thai nguyen battery materials project

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