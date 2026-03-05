South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen

Battery material and chemical company Posco Future M will develop a new synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen.
As reported by the Korea Herald, Posco Future M has approved an investment of about 3.57 billion won ($2.44 million) to build the facility. Construction is set to begin in the second half of this year, with mass production targeted for 2028.
The plant will be developed on a site with room to scale up production to about 55,000 tonnes, with expansions carried out in phases as orders increase.
While synthetic graphite plays a key role in improving battery performance, its supply chain is dominated by a few countries, pushing battery makers worldwide to diversify their sourcing.
As trade regulations tighten and demand grows for secure supply chains of critical battery materials, Posco Future M has been strengthening its in-house production capabilities, including manufacturing synthetic graphite anode materials.
Affordable labour and logistics costs give Vietnam a strategic edge over other Southeast Asian countries in terms of pricing competitiveness. In addition, its export-oriented economic policies help secure favourable trade conditions with major markets, including the US.
Posco Future M intends to manufacture cost-competitive products at scale in Vietnam and ship them to global customers.
By Thanh Van