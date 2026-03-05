Corporate

South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen

March 05, 2026 | 16:41
(0) user say
Battery material and chemical company Posco Future M will develop a new synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen.
South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen
Posco Future M's synthetic graphite anode material plant in South Korea

As reported by the Korea Herald, Posco Future M has approved an investment of about 3.57 billion won ($2.44 million) to build the facility. Construction is set to begin in the second half of this year, with mass production targeted for 2028.

The plant will be developed on a site with room to scale up production to about 55,000 tonnes, with expansions carried out in phases as orders increase.

While synthetic graphite plays a key role in improving battery performance, its supply chain is dominated by a few countries, pushing battery makers worldwide to diversify their sourcing.

As trade regulations tighten and demand grows for secure supply chains of critical battery materials, Posco Future M has been strengthening its in-house production capabilities, including manufacturing synthetic graphite anode materials.

Affordable labour and logistics costs give Vietnam a strategic edge over other Southeast Asian countries in terms of pricing competitiveness. In addition, its export-oriented economic policies help secure favourable trade conditions with major markets, including the US.

Posco Future M intends to manufacture cost-competitive products at scale in Vietnam and ship them to global customers.

LS Eco Energy to invest in Vietnam rare earth sector LS Eco Energy to invest in Vietnam rare earth sector

LS Eco Energy is making a strategic push into Vietnam’s rare earth metal sector, aiming to secure new growth engines and strengthen its long-term business portfolio.
Korea Development Bank gains approval to open Vietnam branch Korea Development Bank gains approval to open Vietnam branch

Korea Development Bank (KDB) on January 20 announced that it has obtained final approval from Vietnam’s central bank to open a branch in Hanoi.
South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

TheVentures, a South Korean venture capital (VC) firm, has completed a buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam, securing majority control through a dedicated overseas project fund.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Posco Future M south korean manufacturing production battery

