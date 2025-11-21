Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Streamlined administration boosts Vietnam's hotel investment prospects

November 21, 2025 | 19:13
(0) user say
According to the 2025 Vietnam Hotel Investment Guide, the country's hotel sector is drawing renewed investor interest as strong yields and rising visitor numbers point to a robust year-end outlook.

According to the guide, released on 21 November by global real estate services companyJLL and corporate law firm DN Legal, annual returns of 6–7.5 per cent are helping drive hotel investment, with total inflows expected to reach around $125 million by the end of 2025. Vietnam is consolidating its position as Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing tourism market, welcoming 13.9 million international visitors in the first eight months of the year – up 21.7 per cent on-year.

Streamlined administration boosts Vietnam's hotel investment prospects

Karan Khanijou, senior vice president of Asia Hotel & Hospitality Investment at JLL, said his firm expects major deals to continue focusing on centrally located hotels and upscale resort projects in the coming years, driven by both domestic and international investors.

“Reflecting enhanced market fundamentals and active transaction pipelines, we have revised the 2025 transaction volume projection from $100 million to $125 million, incorporating both pending deals and improved investor confidence throughout the market,” Khanijou said.

The report notes that Vietnam’s hotel sector is gaining strong momentum thanks to new legal reforms. One major driver is the policy extending visa-free stays for selected nationalities from one month to three months and allowing unlimited entries since August 2023.

China remains the largest source market, with more than 3.5 million visitors, up 44.3 per cent on-year. South Korea contributed 2.9 million arrivals, while Taiwan recorded 829,000. India saw growth of more than 42 per cent, and European markets, particularly Russia, posted the strongest expansion during the period.

Hotel supply has increased steadily, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 7 per cent through 2024.

As of July, the market recorded over 185,000 rooms across more than 1,500 accommodation facilities, with the upscale-to-luxury segment accounting for 57 per cent of total supply.

Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Danang are the three key markets, representing 14 per cent, 13 per cent, and 12 per cent of national supply respectively.

Hanoi, Danang, and Hoi An lead future pipelines through 2028, with 33 per cent of upcoming supply expected in the mid-scale segment.

As of July, hotels nationwide continued to post robust performance with 20 per cent on-year growth, supported by rising occupancy.

Revenue per available room, measured in local currency, recorded average annual growth of 21 per cent from 2020 to 2024.

Ho Chi Minh City surpassed its 2019 performance levels in 2024 and has maintained strong momentum into 2025.

Along with Hanoi, the two cities significantly outperformed the national average thanks to their ability to attract a diverse mix of business, leisure, and events and conference travellers.

Hotel investment is also gaining attention, with recent transactions generating yields of 6 to 7.5 per cent, approaching investors’ target range of 8 to 9 per cent.

Vietnam is undergoing comprehensive legal reforms that are creating an unprecedentedly favourable investment environment.

The 2024 Land Law allows for more flexible land price adjustments within the same year instead of once every five years, improving transparency in land valuation.

Since July, the government has reduced construction permit requirements for projects with approved detailed plans or designs, eliminating major procedural impediments, shortening project timelines, and lowering costs and legal risks for investors. That month also saw a major administrative restructuring, merging 63 provinces and cities into 34 provincial-level units and consolidating several ministries to create a leaner governance system. This overhaul not only streamlines administration but also creates opportunities to upgrade transport networks, service standards, and accommodation infrastructure.

The Personal Data Protection Law, effective from January 2026, will require strict compliance with international standards for protecting customer and employee information, enhancing credibility while giving Vietnamese hotels a competitive edge.

The government is also rolling out initiatives to position Vietnam as a top tourism destination in Southeast Asia, including expanding international air connectivity and improving infrastructure.

Major airlines have widened their networks to additional Vietnamese destinations, such as Emirates, boosting accessibility for international travellers. Newly established Sun Phu Quoc Airlines also launched operations with the ambition of connecting domestic and international routes through Phu Quoc.

The combination of flexible visa policies, comprehensive legal reforms, and effective administrative restructuring is generating a sustainable growth cycle for Vietnam’s hotel sector.

Khanijou forecasts a positive outlook for 2026, with expectations for sustained deal activity contingent on quality hotel inventory entering the market.

“However, the greatest challenge remains identifying assets that meet institutional investment criteria, as the actual supply of such properties is still relatively limited,” he said.

Sun Group named Inspirational Brand at 2025 APEAs Sun Group named Inspirational Brand at 2025 APEAs

Sun Group has been recognised as one of Asia-Pacific’s most inspirational enterprises at this year’s APEA awards in Ho Chi Minh City.
Swiss-Belhotel International Continues To Expand In Malaysia Swiss-Belhotel International Continues To Expand In Malaysia

Swiss-Belhotel International, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sheng Tai International, to explore collaborations in hotel development and management.
OZO Medini Opens, Bringing Youthful Energy to Iskandar Puteri OZO Medini Opens, Bringing Youthful Energy to Iskandar Puteri

ONYX Hospitality Group, has announced the soft opening of OZO Medini

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hotel sector positive investment

Related Contents

Australia-Vietnam partnership unlocks trade, investment, and innovation opportunities

Australia-Vietnam partnership unlocks trade, investment, and innovation opportunities

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Proposals aim to improve legal framework for investment

Proposals aim to improve legal framework for investment

Drive for innovation and digital growth proving a big catalyst for investment

Drive for innovation and digital growth proving a big catalyst for investment

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Mandates reshaping US and European FDI

Mandates reshaping US and European FDI

Latest News ⁄ Property

South Korean investors seek clarity on IP lease extensions

South Korean investors seek clarity on IP lease extensions

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020