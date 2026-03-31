Fairmont Hanoi launches as city's premier social destination

Fairmont Hanoi opened its doors on March 30, marking the first Fairmont Hotels & Resorts property in Vietnam. An assembly of Vietnamese government officials, international representatives from Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, and executives from GELEX Group gathered to witness this defining milestone in Hanoi’s evolution as a global luxury destination.

"The grand opening of Fairmont Hanoi is a significant moment for our brand, as we unveil our inaugural property in Vietnam," said Omer Acar, CEO of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

"Fairmont hotels are the social epicentres of their destinations, and Hanoi – a city of remarkable character and energy – is the perfect setting for Fairmont to contribute to its emergence as a leading luxury destination in Asia. Fairmont Hanoi is conceived as a genuine gathering place, from its world-class culinary offerings to its spa. This is more than a hotel; it's a home within the city where we can 'Make Special Happen' for our guests," he added.

Le Tuan Anh, deputy CEO of GELEX Group, representing the owner of Fairmont Hanoi, said, "Fairmont Hanoi is envisioned as a hotel project that sets a new benchmark for sophisticated living and unparalleled experiences. We anticipate it will become a premier destination, inspiring iconic experiences and contributing to the elevation of Hanoi's stature on the regional map of luxury tourism and hospitality."

The grand opening event offered an evocative journey that demonstrated Fairmont Hanoi's immersive design philosophy. Inspired by the Red River’s flow and the city’s profound heritage, the event showcased how the hotel seamlessly blends heritage and modern elegance. This celebration marked the full realisation of the hotel’s vision, inviting all to experience a tranquil retreat within the vibrant rhythm of the capital, where traditional cultural nuances meet contemporary interpretations.

A Fairmont Gold Room at Fairmont Hanoi

Fairmont Hanoi presents a curated tapestry of exceptional services and unparalleled comfort, meticulously designed to redefine luxury in Vietnam.

The hotel features 241 elegantly appointed guest rooms, including 38 Fairmont gold rooms and 12 spacious suites, each offering refined serenity. These spaces provide a sanctuary of calm and quiet confidence, boasting captivating views of Hanoi’s historic Old Quarter or the dynamic city skyline.

It includes eight distinctive restaurants, bars, and lounges, presenting an extraordinary gastronomic adventure. From Chef Luke Nguyen’s contemporary interpretations of Vietnamese heritage at Tran Dynasty and the sophisticated Japanese offerings of Hiryu, to Michelin-starred Chef Nicolas Isnard’s vibrant Italian flavours at Bacco, each venue promising memorable moments for exquisite tastes. Further delightful experiences are available at the tranquil Pool Terrace & Bar alongside the welcoming 10 Central Café, YY Bar, and Fairmont Gold Lounge.

Fairmont Hanoi’s Italian restaurant Bacco

At the Cirua Spa, Fitness & Wellness Club, guests can enjoy ritual-led treatments in a signature bathhouse with hydrotherapy and thermal facilities, or work out in a state-of-the-art fitness studio. The urban oasis is designed for physical restoration and inner balance.

Fairmont Hanoi also unveiled its extensive event facilities, including the Old Quarter's largest ballroom – a 1,115 square metre column-free space. Additional ballrooms and meeting rooms with natural light form a flexible destination for cultural events and conferences, with the hotel's meetings and events centre encompassing over 4,000 square metres of versatile space.

Fairmont Hanoi offers the largest ballroom in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

With its grand opening, Fairmont Hanoi has positioned itself as a place where heritage and innovation converge, and where culture is presented and celebrated.

"Tonight, we do not merely open the doors to a city's landmark; we awaken a heart that has been years in the making," said Jean-François Brun, general manager of Fairmont Hanoi. "This property is the first Fairmont in Vietnam, a sanctuary where the city's thousand-year legacy is woven into a tapestry of modern elegance. It is a milestone that redefines what it means to experience luxury in Hanoi. We are honoured to create a place where these legacies meet, and where meaningful, lasting moments can unfold for every guest who walks through our doors."

Fairmont Hanoi is now open, marking a new beat in the capital's luxury landscape.

Fairmont Hanoi is an iconic luxury destination located in the vibrant heart of Vietnam's capital. Seamlessly blending contemporary design with authentic local artistry, the hotel embodies its positioning as "The Modern Heartbeat of Hanoi," offering discerning travellers an immersive experience into the city's rich heritage. As the inaugural property of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in Vietnam, Fairmont Hanoi is committed to delivering distinctive luxury and unforgettable, authentically local moments.

Fairmont opens first Vietnam property in Hanoi Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has made its debut in Vietnam, marking a notable expansion of the luxury hospitality segment in Hanoi.