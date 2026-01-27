Hong Kong Techathon Marks Tenth Anniversary

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), together with 15 local tertiary institutions, marked a major milestone as Hong Kong Techathon+, the city's largest international intercollegiate innovation and technology (I&T) annual event, celebrated its 10th anniversary. The Hong Kong Techathon+ Finale was successfully held recently (on 24 January) at Hong Kong Science Park. The team "Cresento" from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology won the Gold Award in the category of Trusted AI and Data Science under the Local Track (Open Group) as well as the Best Presentation Award voted by the audience.

The 10th anniversary finale of Hong Kong Techathon+, co-organised by HKSTP and 15 local tertiary institutions, took place at Hong Kong Science Park, bringing together representatives from local and overseas institutions, industry partners, and innovation teams to mark this milestone.

In parallel, the Global University Innovation Network (GUIN), jointly established by HKSTP and its 15 local tertiary institution partners, convened its inaugural forum on 23 January. The forum brought together GUIN member representatives and academic I&T leaders for in-depth exchanges on innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem development, further strengthening Hong Kong's position as an international I&T and talent hub.



Hong Kong Techathon+ is co-organised by HKSTP and 15 local tertiary institutions, including: City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong Metropolitan University, Hong Kong Shue Yan University, Lingnan University, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Education University of Hong Kong, The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, The University of Hong Kong, Tung Wah College; and three institutions under the Vocational Training Council – The Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education, and Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology.



Record-high International Participation Highlights Hong Kong's Role as a Hub for Talent, Markets and Opportunity



This year's Techathon+ attracted enthusiastic participation from both local and overseas universities, Approximately 1,900 participants formed over 470 teams. Notably, 215 overseas teams joined, underscoring the event's growing international appeal.



Following rigorous selection, 172 teams advanced to the finale, including 122 local teams and 50 overseas teams from Australia, Brazil, Chinese Mainland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Portugal, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. Kazakhstan, Japan, Korea and the UK participated for the first time through their university representatives, further demonstrating Techathon+'s reach as an international platform for I&T exchange.



A Decade of Growth: From a Local Challenge to One of Asia's Major Inter-University I&T Platforms



HKSTP Chief Executive Officer Mr Terry Wong said: "Since its launch in 2015, Hong Kong Techathon+ has grown from a local challenge to one of Asia's largest intercollegiate I&T events — driving creativity and collaboration while creating international impact. Techathon+ brings together outstanding young talents across tertiary institutions, turning ideas into innovative solutions that respond to societal needs and carry strong potential for real-world application. The platform has expanded the global pipeline of innovators and entrepreneurs, reinforcing Hong Kong's role as a hub connecting talents, markets, and opportunities, and writing the next chapter of Hong Kong's I&T story."



Beyond a Competition: A Comprehensive "Soft-landing" platform for Entrepreneurship



Hong Kong Techathon+ is more than a university innovation competition. Over the past decade, the platform has engaged over 9,000 participants, nurturing innovative talents and supporting the growth of startups.



Non-local teams also participated in a four-day immersive programme, featuring I&T ecosystem seminars, mentorship, investor matching, visits at Hong Kong Science Park, and tours to Chinese Mainland I&T bases, helping participants explore market expansion opportunities across the Greater Bay Area.



HKSTP also invites selected high-potential finalist teams and winners to join its Ideation Programme, offering up to HK$100,000 in seed funding (along with support aligned with participating universities' startup programmes), free co-working spaces, access to advanced technology resources and professional mentorship. Through HKSTP's incubation and industry networks, teams are supported from prototype development to sustainable startups operations – scaling progressively and building international impact.



Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the exclusive Technology Enabler for the 10th Edition of Hong Kong Techathon+, providing participating startups with access to leading cloud and artificial intelligence technologies and platforms. Through this collaboration, AWS offered competing teams technology resources in generative AI and machine learning, professional technical support, and workshop to accelerate innovation and drive Hong Kong's development as an international I&T hub.



Inaugural GUIN Forum: Deepening Global University Innovation Collaboration



The first Global University Innovation Network (GUIN) Forum was successfully held on 23 January at Hong Kong Science Park, bringing together GUIN member institution representatives and I&T experts. The forum focused on three key areas:

Exploring strategies for university-industry technology transfer collaboration to achieve win-win innovation outcomes

Examining the Greater Bay Area as a hub for international innovation collaboration, including opportunities for research commercialisation and cross-border partnership, and

Strengthening global collaboration networks through actionable pathways.

Speakers included Dr Tony Raven, former CEO of Cambridge Enterprise; Professor Poh Kam Wong, Emeritus Professor at National University of Singapore; and Dr Alwin Wong, Chair of the Association of Technology Transfer Professionals (ATTP), among others.



Co-founded last year by HKSTP and 15 local tertiary institution partners with support from multiple overseas institutions and partners, GUIN aims to bring together leading minds to advance international collaboration in innovation and entrepreneurship, reinforcing Hong Kong's role as a global talent and innovation hub.



In his welcome address at the forum, Mr Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP remarked: "We are building GUIN into a 'global platform for innovation exchange and incubation' — sharing knowledge, co-creating initiatives, and connecting startups with campus incubation resources and markets worldwide to turn concepts into tangible outcomes."



Since last summer, HKSTP and university partners have launched the Theme-based Global Incubation Programmes under GUIN with three initiatives currently underway focusing on dentistry, visual technology, and the circular economy. The inaugural " Global Hub for Future Dentistry" programme has attracted 40 top applicants worldwide. Additional thematic incubation programmes are in preparation, and GUIN members and partner organisations are welcomed to co-develop this expanding international collaboration.



The 10th Edition of Hong Kong Techathon+ Partial Awards List:



Technology Theme

Technology Theme Award Winning Team Project Brief Trusted AI & Data Science Gold SpeakRight An AI‑powered voice‑changing solution designed to demonstrate and enhance speech training applications. Sustainability & ESG Gold Hydroforge Tech Development of cost‑efficient AEM electrolysis systems using a binder‑free, self‑growing electrode technology to enable scalable green hydrogen production. Life Science & Healthcare Gold Nanos A tech‑driven Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) platform that rescues undeliverable drug candidates through proprietary drug‑carrier optimisation, targeting breakthrough therapies including Alzheimer's. Digital Economy & Smart City Gold Smart Mall Wayfinding with AI Paedestrian Dead Reckoning Technology An AI-powered Pedestrian Dead Reckoning (PDR) solution - an infrastructure‑light indoor navigation that delivers accurate mall wayfinding using AI‑powered pedestrian dead‑reckoning with minimal deployment cost.

Tech FYP Group Gold OmniWatch AI – A Scalable, Multi-Model AI Proctoring Engine and Invigilator Dashboard A privacy‑preserving, multi‑modal AI platform for onsite digital exam proctoring that detects suspicious behaviours in real time and enables scalable, non‑intrusive invigilation.

Technology Theme Award Winning Team Project Brief Trusted AI & Data Science Gold Cresento* A Hong Kong–based sports technology startup developing AI‑powered smart shin guard solution, delivering actionable performance insights for safer, smarter football training. Sustainability & ESG Gold Off-Grid AEM Hydrogen Production Driven by Fluctuating Renewable Energy A modular off‑grid AEM electrolysis system designed for stable hydrogen production from fluctuating renewable energy sources. Life Science & Healthcare Gold Illuminatio Medical Technology A medical imaging startup developing non‑invasive diagnostics to improve the assessment of chronic liver disease (CLD). Digital Economy & Smart City Gold MicroLink A micro‑LED‑based optical interconnect technology enabling faster, more energy‑efficient data transfer for next‑generation AI data centres.

Technology Theme Award Winning Team Project Brief Life Science & Healthcare Gold Cancer Immunotherapy A next‑generation cancer immunotherapy programme developing novel PD‑1 combination treatments to improve outcomes for solid tumours. Non-Life Science & Healthcare Gold ROTOBOOST ROTOBOOST develops Thermo‑Catalytic Decomposition (TCD) technology to produce low‑cost, low‑carbon hydrogen from diverse hydrocarbon feedstocks, enabling efficient pre‑combustion carbon removal at industrial scale.

Technology Theme

