ComfortDelGro opens major Singapore automotive center with EV facilities

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) (“ComfortDelGro”, “the Group”) today announced the official opening of one of Singapore’s largest integrated automotive engineering centres at 320 Ubi Road 3. Operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, ComfortDelGro Engineering (CDGE), the new five-storey facility supports CDGE’s full suite of automotive solutions while significantly expanding capacity for electric vehicle (EV) capabilities, from EV maintenance and charging to high-voltage battery and system diagnosis and repair.



With 43 percent of new car registrations in Singapore now electric, the automotive centre is strategically positioned to support the evolving needs of electric mobility today and in the years ahead.

The upgraded automotive centre also houses the ComfortDelGro Engineering Academy. The Academy supports broader industry development by providing LTA’s National Electric Vehicle Specialist Safety programmes for technicians interested in the sector, equipping them with future-ready skills to navigate EV transition in Singapore.

Ang Soo Hock, Chief Executive Officer of ComfortDelGro Engineering, said: “Electric mobility is reshaping the transport landscape, and the new automotive centre enables us to respond with the right tools, skills, and technology under one roof. As we build on our strong engineering DNA with future-ready capabilities, we are well-placed to support the Group and the nation in the journey towards a more sustainable future.”

Spanning over 27,400 square metres, the facility houses over 260 vehicle bays, 58 EV charging points, and battery storage rooms, significantly expanding CDGE’s operational capacity. With EV-ready facilities, the centre strengthens the Group’s readiness to support the evolution of our fleet mix and adapt to changing technologies.

The automotive centre has commenced operations, with a progressive ramp-up of specialised services scheduled through the second quarter of 2026. Members of the public and fleet partners are welcome to visit the facility starting today.

