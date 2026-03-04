Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

March 04, 2026 | 15:02
(0) user say
The customer engagement platform's analysis revealed strong preference shift toward artificial intelligence-integrated software subscriptions among new enterprise customers.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - New data from SleekFlow, an AI-native agentic commerce platform serving over 2,000 businesses across 80 countries, points to a sharp shift in software buying behavior. In Q4 2025, 76% of newly acquired customers on the platform bypassed traditional messaging tiers entirely and signed up directly for AI plans. Many upgraded their usage within 90 days.

The data arrives amid what Wall Street has dubbed the “SaaSpocalypse” — a sector-wide sell-off that has erased hundreds of billions in market value from legacy SaaS companies as investors reassess traditional per-seat software models in an agentic AI world. SleekFlow’s numbers tell the story from the buy side: businesses aren’t experimenting with AI cautiously. They’re choosing it outright at the point of purchase.

Since launching AgentFlow in July 2025 — a platform that lets businesses build and deploy autonomous AI agents across messaging channels — SleekFlow has tracked a rapid acceleration:
  • 76% of new customers chose AI-native plans over basic tiers in Q4 2025
  • 64% quarter-on-quarter growth in new customer acquisition
  • 25% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth
  • Self-serve sign-up rates nearly doubled since the AgentFlow launch
“The market is moving past the era of static tools,” said Henson Tsai, Founder and CEO of SleekFlow. “Businesses are no longer buying software to make their teams more efficient. They’re buying AI agents that function as a digital workforce.”

SleekFlow’s AI agents operate across WhatsApp, Instagram, and live chat, handling the full customer journey — from inquiry to product recommendation to payment processing — without human intervention. The platform’s underlying AI continuously learns from millions of daily messages and customer interactions, building an evolving understanding of each customer’s history and autonomously identifying gaps in its own knowledge. The company calls this approach “agentic commerce” — AI that doesn’t just chat, but transacts.

The shift is being felt at enterprise scale. HKBN, the publicly-listed Hong Kong telecommunications company, deployed AgentFlow earlier this year. Kenneth She, HKBN’s Chief Transformation Officer, said the deployment changed the company’s entire growth trajectory.

SleekFlow is now expanding its agent suite to include specialized AI for data analysis, customer retention, and pricing optimization. The company’s technical roadmap is led by a Silicon Valley veteran and former CTO of LinkedIn China. Tsai expects SleekFlow to more than double its revenue year-over-year by the end of 2026.

“The winners of 2026 won’t be those who adopted AI,” Tsai said. “They’ll be those who were rebuilt by it.”

https://sleekflow.io/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SleekFlow

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SleekFlow SaaS buyers AI-native plans

Related Contents

SleekFlow Debuts AgentFlow to Power Business Growth with AI Agents

SleekFlow Debuts AgentFlow to Power Business Growth with AI Agents

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020