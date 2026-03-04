76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - New data from SleekFlow, an AI-native agentic commerce platform serving over 2,000 businesses across 80 countries, points to a sharp shift in software buying behavior. In Q4 2025, 76% of newly acquired customers on the platform bypassed traditional messaging tiers entirely and signed up directly for AI plans. Many upgraded their usage within 90 days.

Self-serve sign-up rates nearly doubled since the AgentFlow launch

The data arrives amid what Wall Street has dubbed the “SaaSpocalypse” — a sector-wide sell-off that has erased hundreds of billions in market value from legacy SaaS companies as investors reassess traditional per-seat software models in an agentic AI world. SleekFlow’s numbers tell the story from the buy side: businesses aren’t experimenting with AI cautiously. They’re choosing it outright at the point of purchase.Since launching AgentFlow in July 2025 — a platform that lets businesses build and deploy autonomous AI agents across messaging channels — SleekFlow has tracked a rapid acceleration:SleekFlow’s AI agents operate across WhatsApp, Instagram, and live chat, handling the full customer journey — from inquiry to product recommendation to payment processing — without human intervention. The platform’s underlying AI continuously learns from millions of daily messages and customer interactions, building an evolving understanding of each customer’s history and autonomously identifying gaps in its own knowledge. The company calls this approach “agentic commerce” — AI that doesn’t just chat, but transacts.The shift is being felt at enterprise scale. HKBN, the publicly-listed Hong Kong telecommunications company, deployed AgentFlow earlier this year. Kenneth She, HKBN’s Chief Transformation Officer, said the deployment changed the company’s entire growth trajectory.SleekFlow is now expanding its agent suite to include specialized AI for data analysis, customer retention, and pricing optimization. The company’s technical roadmap is led by a Silicon Valley veteran and former CTO of LinkedIn China. Tsai expects SleekFlow to more than double its revenue year-over-year by the end of 2026.https://sleekflow.io/

