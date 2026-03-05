Zoho Corporation surpasses one million paying customers

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 – Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, today marked its 30th anniversary with the announcement of two major company milestones. Zoho Corporation, consisting of Zoho, ManageEngine, Qntrl, and TrainerCentral, is now a trusted technology provider to more than one million paying customers and more than 150 million users globally. Today's announcement follows significant YoY customer (32%) and revenue (20%) growth in 2025.

Zoho Corporation would foremost like to thank every one of its customers, big and small, whose loyalty and support has had an outsized impact on the company's foundation, growth, and future success. To honor that commitment, Zoho Corporation is shining a light on a few dedicated customers, whose success it is proud to have helped support."'What made us stick with Zoho for so long is consistency and trust. Zoho continues to invest in its platform with a clear long-term vision, not short-term trends. The products are stable, well integrated, and designed to support real business needs, which allows us to confidently recommend Zoho to our clients year after year," said Alexon Garcia, Technical Delivery Manager, Devtac, Philippines. "As Zoho turns 30, we would like to thank the people building the products. Your focus on privacy, value, and practical innovation truly sets Zoho apart in the market. It shows that the company is built for the long run and not driven by hype.""For almost a decade of using Zoho Desk and Zoho SalesIQ, we have seen a huge improvement in the way we handle tickets and access reports, enabling our team to make faster, data-driven decisions. Over time, Zoho has naturally become an integral part of our daily operations because it is easy to use, reasonably priced, and continues to evolve based on real feedback from its users. A big thank you to the Zoho team for building such a powerful SaaS platform—we look forward to continuing to grow together in the years to come," said Wildan Zubaidi, VP of Customer Experience, PT Biznet Gio Nusantara, Indonesia."During periods of rapid business expansion and operational complexity, particularly when organizations needed to move from fragmented systems to integrated digital platforms, Zoho played a critical role. Solutions such as Zoho CRM, Creator, Analytics, and Finance applications enabled faster decision-making, improved visibility, and operational resilience, especially during times of disruption and digital transformation. These moments reinforced Zoho's value not just as a software provider, but as a strategic enabler," said Henry Soo, Founder, DataDevelop Consulting Ltd., Hong Kong.Recent customers to Zoho Corporation include: In the United States, Rapid Response Monitoring and Synergy Home Care; In India, Mercedes-Benz India, Force Motors, Joyalukkas and Union Bank of India; in the UK/European Union, Flora Food Group, Handl Tyrol and Atout France; in Middle East-Africa, Al-Ahli Saudi FC and Al Qadsiah FC; in LATAM, Grupo Gonher; and in Brazil, Creditas and Editora Globo."Being bootstrapped, private, and built entirely in-house makes Zoho an outlier among competitors," says Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and Chief Scientist, Zoho Corporation. "But vendors don't need our help, businesses do, which is why delivering customer value has, for 30 years, been Zoho Corporation's North Star. Before any innovation, strategy, or guiding principle becomes a product, pivot, or policy, it must first affirm the question, 'Will this help businesses?' We are incredibly grateful that companies around the world have responded so positively to our customer-first approach over the past three decades, and will continue to meet the evolving needs of businesses with powerful, scalable, and affordable solutions."To learn more about the unique growth stories of Zoho Corporation's customers over 30 years, visit here.https://www.zoho.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.